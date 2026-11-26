A Look Out Circular (LOC) has been opened against CJP leader Saurav Das at the instance of the Maharashtra Police, the Centre told the Delhi High Court on Thursday. Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) co-convener Saurav Das (PTI) more

Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma, appearing for the Centre, informed the court about the LOC.

Das's counsel told the court that he had not been informed about the LOC and sought details of the circular from the Centre. Sharma argued that Das's legal team could obtain the details independently and challenge the LOC thereafter.

A Look Out Circular (LOC) is a notice issued by Indian law authorities to immigration authorities to keep track of a person's international travel, usually to prevent someone from leaving the country or to alert investigating agencies if they attempt to travel abroad.

The court has listed the matter for December 9, when Das's counsel is expected to respond to the circular.

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Das had moved the Delhi high court on Monday, alleging that he was stopped from travelling to London to deliver a lecture at Oxford University. He accused the BJP-led central government of sending a show-cause notice over alleged discrepancies in his passport just five hours before his trip.

Regarding alleged discrepancies in the CJP leader's passport, the Centre's counsel argued that Das had only been advised against travelling abroad.

"On August 20, the Puducherry SP and SSP made an enquiry into Das' place of birth, schooling, address and parenting because he has left the column of the father blank," the Centre's counsel said. The alleged discrepancies, he added, "may also have a bearing on his Indian citizenship".

He submitted that an enquiry has been done because there are “multiple discrepancies”. “A petition has already been filed in the Madras High Court on August 30 in this regard where Das is the respondent,” he said.

He said that pursuant to that enquiry, a show cause notice was issued on the evening of November 23 between 7.32 and 7.59 pm.