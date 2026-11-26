The Constituent Assembly adopted the Constitution of India on 26 November, 1949, after nearly three years of deliberations. It came into force on 26 January, 1950, when India became a Republic.

From Law Day to Constitution Day: How November 26 found a new identity in India

New Delhi, For decades before India celebrated November 26 as Constitution Day, the date was observed as Law Day throughout the country, particularly within the legal fraternity.

When did November 26 become Constitution Day, and did it replace Law Day?

When did November 26 become Constitution Day, and did it replace Law Day?

Why is Constitution Day observed on November 26 if the Constitution came into force on January 26?

Why is Constitution Day observed on November 26 if the Constitution came into force on January 26?

According to Anju Rathi Rana, Member Secretary, Law Commission, it was in 1979 when the observance of Law Day gained prominence on the initiative of LM Singhvi, an eminent Indian jurist and constitutional expert, who also served as president of the Supreme Court Bar Association.

"The date was chosen to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution and to provide an occasion for examining the functioning of India's legal and judicial system," she told PTI.

In a Law Day address published in 2004, MN Krishnamani, then president of the Supreme Court Bar Association, recalled how before 1979, we were not celebrating Law Day and the seven objectives set out by Singhvi.

"My predecessor Dr Singhvi spelt out the main purposes of celebrating 'Law Day' in the following terms: To review the state of law and administration of justice; to suggest ways and means to improve our legal and judicial system; to strengthen the Bar and the Bench relationship; to strengthen the independence of the judiciary; to strengthen the freedom of the legal profession; to make the legal and judicial system an effective instrument to serve the people; and to maintain and augment public confidence in our legal and judicial system," he had said.

Justice PN Bhagwati also spoke about the purpose of the observance in his Law Day address in 1985.

As recalled by Krishnamani, Justice Bhagwati had emphasised the need to highlight the "fundamental role of law in society" and the purpose it was "intended to serve in a Republic governed by Rule of Law".

"Looking back, one understands how this day was not meant to be just a ceremonial anniversary. Over time, Law Day became part of the legal calendar, with judges, lawyers and jurists marking the occasion through discussions, addresses and programmes on constitutional and legal issues.

Law Day also offered the legal fraternity an opportunity to examine how well these institutions were fulfilling their responsibilities," Rana, also a former Law Secretary, explained.

The next major development came in 2015 during the nationwide commemorations of the 125th birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar, Chairman of the Drafting Committee of the Constituent Assembly.

In November that year, the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment issued a Gazette notification declaring that 26 November would be celebrated every year as Constitution Day.

The notification recalled the adoption of the Constitution and acknowledged Ambedkar's significant contribution to its drafting. Its stated purpose was "to promote constitutional values among citizens".

The first Constitution Day was observed on 26 November, 2015, and the planning on a national scale reflected an expanded approach. A Press Information Bureau release issued on 23 November, 2015, outlined the activities planned by various Ministries and Departments to mark the occasion.

Schools were to read the Preamble during morning assemblies and devote a class period to the Constitution's history and salient features. Colleges were asked to organise mock Parliament sessions and debates. Educational institutions were also encouraged to organise essay competitions, quizzes and other activities on the theme of the Constitution.

The release also stated that the National Service Scheme and Nehru Yuva Kendra volunteers would participate in spreading constitutional awareness.

The Sports Authority of India planned a Run for Equality, while Parliament House was to be illuminated. Indian missions abroad were also asked to mark the occasion, extending the commemoration beyond the country's borders.

"The emphasis was no longer confined to the functioning of the legal and judicial system. It extended to promoting awareness of the Constitution and its values among the wider public.

The earlier tradition continued alongside Constitution Day. In 2017, the Law Commission of India and NITI Aayog jointly organised a National Law Day Conference.

Inaugurating the conference, then President Ram Nath Kovind described the two observances as a "twin process of naming" and observed, " Law and the Constitution have a symbiotic relationship. Our Constitution is both a major source of our laws, as well as the custodian of an ethic and a value system that inherently believes in the dharma of law".

This declaration of Constitution Day did not formally replace Law Day. Rather, it added another dimension to the commemoration.

The two observances emerged from different contexts but share the same historical foundation. Law Day was conceived as an occasion to review administration of justice and the functioning of legal institutions.

Constitution Day brought public awareness into sharper focus. It recognised that constitutional values must be understood and upheld not only by those who interpret and apply the law, but also by the people whose rights and responsibilities the Constitution defines.

"As India marks 77 years since the adoption of its Constitution, the questions that gave rise to Law Day remain relevant. Is justice accessible? Are institutions independent? Does the legal system command the confidence of the people? Constitution Day adds another question: how well do citizens understand the document that guarantees their rights and defines their responsibilities?" former Union Law Secretary PK Malhotra told PTI.

"The observance of this date may have evolved over the years, but the importance of 26 November remains a reminder that adopting a Constitution was a historic achievement. Upholding it is a continuing responsibility shared by the institutions of the State and the people of India," he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.