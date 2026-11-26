The next round will start after the wedding celebrations of Congress’ Uttar Pradesh chief Aradhana Mishra’s daughter is over, the people cited above said.

The second round assumes significance as the two allies are expected to complete seat-by-seat discussions, with the Congress set to demand more seats than the 26 offered by the regional party in the country's largest state. The Congress’s negotiators have also indicated they will discuss the party’s next set of plans with the high command before approaching the second round, the people cited above added.

The Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress are set to hold a second round of seat-sharing talks for next year's Uttar Pradesh assembly elections on Friday, days after the former's first candidate list triggered friction in the alliance, people aware of the details said.

How could the SP and Congress decide which seats each party gets in Uttar Pradesh?

How could the SP and Congress decide which seats each party gets in Uttar Pradesh?

What will the SP and Congress discuss in their second round of seat-sharing talks for the 2027 UP polls?

What will the SP and Congress discuss in their second round of seat-sharing talks for the 2027 UP polls?

On Tuesday, the SP released its first list of five candidates, just hours after tabling an "opening offer" of 26 of the state's 403 seats to the Congress. The offer was far lower than the national party’s demand for 120 seats, causing unease in the alliance and setting the stage for lengthy negotiations. Besides, the SP announced candidates for constituencies in Saharanpur the Congress had already staked a claim to without apparently consulting its partner.

HT reported on Tuesday that the Congress had demanded at least 50 winnable seats on the first day of negotiations, which lasted less than 20 minutes. On Tuesday, the meeting ran for 3.5 hours.

“Whatever is happening here, it seems that there is a lack of seriousness in this matter. While you (SP) are holding talks on one hand, you are making declarations on the other, which indicates that this is not being taken seriously,” Congress MP from Saharanpur Imran Masood said on Wednesday.

Also read | SP seat pact must be in place by December 20: Cong UP in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam

“When you have made this declaration against me, I don't understand whether you want to fight me, the Congress, or the BJP? It has to be decided, doesn't it, whether you want to fight the BJP or fight us?” he added.

The party’s UP in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam ruled out the 26-seat formula and demanded a more responsible behaviour from both sides. "There is no question of a 26-seat formula. Discussions are currently underway regarding 403 seats. Once these talks are finalised and a respectable settlement is reached, we will inform everyone. However, I believe the leadership of both parties should demonstrate highly responsible behaviour and make responsible statements. This is in everyone's best interest, and it is also what the people of the country desire,” he said.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said the party would offer the Congress only those seats it was capable of winning in the elections, while insisting that ground-level work and the party’s PDA strategy would remain the decisive factors in ticket distribution.

Also read | Congress to get winnable seats; PDA strategy, ground work key: Akhilesh

At the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit on November 14, Yadav had said that the Congress had sought 181 assembly constituencies as part of the SP-led alliance. On Tuesday, however, the SP surprised Congress by offering it only 26 seats.

“A start has been made with the first winnable ‘26 seats’. Working together wisely, things will move forward,” he said on X.

The Congress and SP have been allies in the past. In the 2017 assembly elections, they fought together, with the Congress contesting 114 seats and winning seven, while the SP won 47. The BJP won 312 seats and formed the government.

The Congress fought the 2022 assembly elections on its own and won only two seats.