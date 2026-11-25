Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said the party would offer the Congress only those seats it was capable of winning in the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, while insisting that ground-level work and the party’s PDA strategy would remain the decisive factors in ticket distribution. The remarks came a day after Akhilesh Yadav, in a detailed social media post, asked the Congress to look beyond the 26 seats the SP had initially indicated and sought an “adjustment” in the seat-sharing formula. (File) more

The remarks came a day after Yadav, in a detailed social media post, asked the Congress to look beyond the 26 seats the SP had initially indicated and sought an “adjustment” in the seat-sharing formula. Speaking at a news channel’s conclave in Lucknow, he avoided quoting any specific number.

“I am saying it once again. If BJP wins in UP again, there won’t be elections anymore. UP will have to save its secular fabric,” Yadav said. He reminded the audience that the two parties had contested elections together in the past and that the Congress had benefited from the alliance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. “Now, they will win more assembly seats as well,” he added.

On the ongoing negotiations and the announcement of five candidates on the second day of talks, Yadav said candidates who had worked on the ground during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and other organisational exercises had a legitimate claim to tickets.

“Our candidates who have been working on the ground during the SIR and other important things have all the right to get tickets. They are fighting at the booth level and those who work will get the tickets,” he said.

Responding to reports that Congress leader Imran Masood was unhappy with the SP’s candidate announcements, Yadav said the alliance would field candidates on all 403 seats in the state. “Winnability will be considered along with our PDA strategy. Congress will get all the seats it can win. We have studied every seat and PDA will be our strategy.”

The statement marks a subtle but clear shift in tone from the earlier offer of a fixed number of seats. While the SP continues to treat the Congress as an ally within the broader INDIA framework, Yadav’s insistence on “seats it can win” and on rewarding those who worked at the booth level during the SIR exercise effectively places the onus on the Congress to demonstrate its organisational strength on the ground.

How the two parties reconcile the Congress’s demand for a higher seat share with the SP’s insistence on winnability and ground-level work will determine the shape of the Opposition alliance ahead of the 2027 assembly polls.