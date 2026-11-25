Spending Christmas in the US is a bucket-list dream, especially if you grew up watching Home Alone movies, where Kevin McCallister explores New York in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York. Visualise shop windows dressed up for the holidays, with strings of fairy lights illuminating the avenues, and the iconic scene of Kevin looking up at the towering Christmas tree at Rockefeller Centre, and finally the emotional scene where he reunites with his mom.

But Christmas celebrations in the US have plenty to offer beyond New York. Head south, and festivities take on a different flavour, whether you are sipping hot cocoa aboard the Polar Express in North Carolina or watching brightly lit boats sail across Biloxi Bay in Mississippi.

Liza Bittner, president and CEO of Travel South USA, shared seven festive experiences to add to your Christmas itinerary with HT Lifestyle.

Describing some of the festive experiences families can add to their itinerary in the southern US, she added, “Christmas ushers in a joyful season of twinkling lights, holiday traditions, and festive celebrations across the southern states of North Carolina, Mississippi, Tennessee, and Louisiana. From riding the Polar Express through the Smoky Mountains to watching illuminated boats sail across Biloxi Bay and experiencing New Orleans’ centuries-old Réveillon dining tradition, these seven family-friendly experiences capture the spirit of the season, creating the perfect holiday itinerary in the USA.”

Here's the set of experiences you can add to a Christmas itinerary: