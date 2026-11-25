Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.
From the Polar Express to New Orleans feast: 7 stops for your US Christmas itinerary
Christmas in southern US offers festive experiences beyond New York, from riding Polar Express through Smoky Mountains to watching boats sail across Biloxi Bay.
Spending Christmas in the US is a bucket-list dream, especially if you grew up watching Home Alone movies, where Kevin McCallister explores New York in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York. Visualise shop windows dressed up for the holidays, with strings of fairy lights illuminating the avenues, and the iconic scene of Kevin looking up at the towering Christmas tree at Rockefeller Centre, and finally the emotional scene where he reunites with his mom.
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But Christmas celebrations in the US have plenty to offer beyond New York. Head south, and festivities take on a different flavour, whether you are sipping hot cocoa aboard the Polar Express in North Carolina or watching brightly lit boats sail across Biloxi Bay in Mississippi.
Liza Bittner, president and CEO of Travel South USA, shared seven festive experiences to add to your Christmas itinerary with HT Lifestyle.
Describing some of the festive experiences families can add to their itinerary in the southern US, she added, “Christmas ushers in a joyful season of twinkling lights, holiday traditions, and festive celebrations across the southern states of North Carolina, Mississippi, Tennessee, and Louisiana. From riding the Polar Express through the Smoky Mountains to watching illuminated boats sail across Biloxi Bay and experiencing New Orleans’ centuries-old Réveillon dining tradition, these seven family-friendly experiences capture the spirit of the season, creating the perfect holiday itinerary in the USA.”
Here's the set of experiences you can add to a Christmas itinerary:
1. Ride Polar Express in Bryson City, North Carolina
- Departing from historic Bryson City Depot, the train takes families through the Great Smoky Mountains.
- Children can follow along with a reading of The Polar Express, sip hot cocoa and sing carols before Santa greets them with a gift at the ‘North Pole.’
- When: From November 5 through December.
2. Catch the Christmas steam train in Blowing Rock, North Carolina
- At Tweetsie Railroad, families can ride an open-air train pulled by a historic steam locomotive in the Blue Ridge Mountains.
- Children can visit Santa's Gingerbread House, catch the Christmas show and roast s'mores by the fire.
- When: December 4 to 6, 2026.
3. Watch a Christmas boat parades in Biloxi, Mississippi:
- During Christmas on the water, boats decked out in lights, wreaths and holiday displays sail across Biloxi Bay, their lights reflected on the water.
- When: The first Saturday in December.
4. Tour a mansion decked with Christmas trees in Meridian, Mississippi:
- The Trees of Christmas event at Merrehope takes visitors through a historic 20-room mansion filled with more than 70 decorated Christmas trees and seasonal exhibits.
- When: Daily from November 22 to December 31.
5. See Dollywood lit up for Christmas in Pigeon Forge, Tennesse
- More than six million lights illuminate Dolly Parton's theme park during its Smoky Mountain Christmas celebration.
- Families can catch holiday shows and sample seasonal treats.
- When: November 6, 2026 to January 3, 2027.
6. Step into scenes from Home Alone in Nashville, Tennessee
- At Gaylord Opryland Resort's A Country Christmas, colourful ice sculptures recreate scenes from the film.
- Visitors can also race down ice tubing lanes or watch acrobats perform to original music in POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance.
- When: November 6 to January 2.
7. Sit down to a Reveillon dinner in New Orleans, Louisiana
- Rooted in French tradition of gathering for Christmas Eve Feast, Reveillion dinners are served throughout December in New Orleans.
- Restaurants including Brenanan's and Arnaud's have fixed-price menus, with dishes from traditional New orleans to interntally inspired options.
- When: Throughout December.
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