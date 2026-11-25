“Please consult the health advice for your destination before travelling. Some vaccines may be recommended depending on local disease patterns and information on any current outbreaks, as well as the time of year, length of stay and planned activities,” said Dr Ballani.

Making an international holiday is more than just about booking flights and planning an itinerary. Some vaccinations may be recommended or required to help travellers avoid infections that they may not encounter at home, depending on where they are travelling, the season, length of the trip and activities. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Anil Ballani, internal medicine and consultant physician, Lilavati Hospital and Research Centre, Bandra (West), shared a list of vaccines you can consider before travelling abroad.

According to Dr Ballani, there are some places that issue vaccination requirements for entry. An example is the yellow fever vaccine. Some countries may require a vaccination certificate, known as an International Certificate of Vaccination or Prophylaxis (ICVP), for travellers arriving from or transiting through yellow fever-affected areas. These requirements may differ depending on the route and travel history, so they must be checked before travelling.

Which vaccines should travellers consult their doctor about? The first line of defence should be routine vaccinations. Adults should find out if they are up to date with vaccinations for tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis, measles, mumps and rubella, and polio, depending on their age and vaccination history.

1. Hepatitis A: For travellers, particularly to areas where food and water may be contaminated. The infection affects the liver and is transmitted through contaminated food or water.

2. Typhoid: Recommended for travellers to areas where typhoid fever is endemic, especially smaller cities and rural areas.

3. Yellow fever: Recommended or required for travel to certain countries where the disease is present or where vaccination is an entry requirement.

4. Rabies: May be considered for travellers who are likely to participate in outdoor activities, have extended stays in rural areas or visit places where access to prompt medical treatment may be limited.

5. Japanese encephalitis: Should be considered for some travellers staying for prolonged periods in rural areas of Asia, depending on their activities, location and season.

6. Meningococcal vaccine: Some travellers may need this depending on current requirements and their destination, including those travelling for Hajj.

7. Influenza vaccines: Travellers visiting colder countries may consult their doctor about seasonal influenza vaccination, such as Prevnar 20, depending on their age, medical history and individual risk factors.

Not all of these vaccines are required for everyone. Based on an individual's travel schedule, medical history and vaccination history, a physician can determine which are indicated.