The 75th edition of Miss Universe may have crowned Puerto Rico’s Jennifer Barreto as its new winner, but the pageant also offered plenty for fashion enthusiasts to take note of. From intricately crafted national costumes celebrating regional heritage to dramatic evening gowns, the competition brought together designers, cultural references and distinctive styling on one global stage. Miss Universe 2026: The fashion moments that stood out, from Jennifer Barreto’s win to the national (Instagram) more By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less

India’s representative, Kaziah Liz Mejo, made it to the Top 30 but did not advance to the Top 12. While her journey ended before the final rounds, her outfits brought attention to Kerala’s traditional textiles and Indian craftsmanship. Here are some of the fashion moments that stood out at Miss Universe 2026.

1. Jennifer Barreto’s elegant white evening gown The newly crowned Miss Universe, Jennifer Barreto of Puerto Rico, made a striking impression in a white evening gown during the preliminary competition. Named ‘Cisne Blanco’, the mermaid-style creation was designed by Thai label GL Garlate Design.

The gown featured a deep V-neckline, sculptural pleating around the shoulders and diagonal draping across the waist, flowing into a layered skirt and train. A dramatic white cape added to the presentation, creating a reveal as Barreto stepped onto the stage.

The look offered a lesson in how thoughtful draping and a clean colour palette can make a statement without relying on excessive embellishment.

2. Bea Millan-Windorski’s tribute to Filipino craftsmanship The Philippines’ representative, Bea Millan-Windorski, stood out in the national costume segment with an ensemble inspired by the traditions of Kalinga and the Cordillera region. Designed by Anthony Ramirez, the outfit featured indigenous textiles, intricate beadwork, layered necklaces and earthen vessels balanced on her head.

The vessels referenced the Banga Salidsid, a traditional Kalinga dance associated with women carrying water. The design also brought attention to the importance of water access and environmental responsibility.

Bea later appeared in an ivory evening gown by Ramirez, inspired by the Philippines’ identity as the Pearl of the Orient. The creation incorporated mother-of-pearl details and motifs referencing marine life, including seashells and sea turtles.

3. Kaziah Liz Mejo’s Kerala-inspired ensembles Although India’s Kaziah Liz Mejo did not make it to the Top 12, her fashion choices offered a strong connection to her roots. For the personal interview round, she wore a gown inspired by Kerala’s traditional Kasavu saree, incorporating meaningful accessories from her own journey.

Her national costume celebrated India's textile diversity through fabrics sourced from different parts of the country. The elaborate creation also featured a backpiece inspired by Kerala’s natural beauty, architecture and cultural identity.

The outfit was a reminder that pageant fashion can go beyond dramatic silhouettes to communicate a sense of place, heritage and craftsmanship.

4. National costumes turned into cultural storytelling The national costume segment was among the most visually distinctive parts of the competition. Contestants drew inspiration from their countries’ landscapes, folklore, traditions and symbols, translating them into elaborate stage creations.

Japan’s Sayuki Ito channelled Kabuki theatre through a lion-inspired costume, while Mexico’s María Guadalupe Vargas Naranjo wore a pink ensemble inspired by flamingos. South Korea’s Yurim Kim looked to the country's royal history, with a maroon and gold look inspired by Queen Seondeok and traditional hanbok styling.

These costumes demonstrated how fashion can become a visual introduction to a country's cultural identity, with textiles, motifs, colours and accessories helping tell a larger story.

5. Evening gowns balanced drama with craftsmanship The evening gown round brought a different kind of fashion spectacle, with contestants experimenting with colour, structure, embellishment and movement. From fluid silhouettes to heavily detailed creations, the gowns reflected different approaches to formalwear.

For pageant designers, the challenge is to create a look that photographs well, moves confidently on stage and has a distinctive identity under bright lights. Details such as the neckline, train, fabric finish and embellishment can make a significant difference to the overall impact.

This year's competition showed that a memorable pageant gown does not necessarily need an exaggerated silhouette. Strong construction, considered detailing and confident styling can be just as effective.

What Miss Universe 2026 showed us about pageant fashion Miss Universe fashion is not limited to evening gowns and sparkling stage outfits. The national costume segment, in particular, gives designers an opportunity to bring regional traditions and cultural references into contemporary visual storytelling.

This year's edition offered examples of both spectacle and thoughtful craftsmanship. Jennifer Barreto took home the crown for Puerto Rico, while contestants from across the world brought their own interpretations of heritage and personal style to the stage. Even beyond the final results, the fashion moments made the 75th edition worth revisiting.

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