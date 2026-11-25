Among the total of 116 contestants, Jennifer Barreto was crowned Miss Universe 2026, becoming the first married woman and mother to claim this prestigious title. Barreto’s life is more than her pageant journey. She has an incredible academic background. She holds a degree in psychology and social work and works as a prevention specialist. Jennifer began her career in 2021 in the service of the United States Department of Defense in Fort Hood, Texas. She also volunteered at the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center.

Jennifer Barreto's historic win for Puerto Rico marks a milestone for mothers on the international pageant stage. The 27-year-old emerged as the winner at the 75th edition of the competition, held in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on November 24, 2026. Barreto was crowned by outgoing Miss Universe Fátima Bosch of Mexico during the grand finale at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum.

Jennifer began preparing for Miss Universe from the summer of 2025 without prior experience in pageantry and modeling. She lost around 70 pounds in the process. She represented the municipality of San Sebastián at Miss Universe Puerto Rico 2026, winning the 70th edition of the pageant, which was celebrated at the Ángel O. Berríos Performing Arts Center on June 25, 2026.

Barreto’s professional domain also revolves around supporting military families, addressing domestic violence and child abuse, and developing community-based prevention strategies. Barreto is married to a US Army Sergeant, Yan Carlos Barreto Calderón, a military service member native to Isabela. The couple became parents to a daughter in 2019.

Jennifer’s victory marks Puerto Rico's sixth Miss Universe crown, 20 years after Zuleyka Rivera won the title in 2006. Puerto Rico previously celebrated victories through Marisol Malaret in 1970, Deborah Carthy-Deu in 1985, Dayanara Torres in 1993, Denise Quiñones in 2001, and Zuleyka Rivera in 2006.

Miss Universe pageant 2026 The 75th edition of Miss Universe concluded with Jennifer Barreto crowned as the winner. The top five finalists included the Philippines, New Zealand, Venezuela, the Dominican Republic, and Puerto Rico. While Barreto was crowned as winner, the Dominican Republic's Melissa Nunez was named the first runner-up, and Venezuela's Clara Vegas Goetz finished as the second runner-up.

India's representative, Kaziah Liz Mejo, also competed at the 75th edition of Miss Universe and made it to the top 30 but could not secure a place among the 12 semi-finalists.