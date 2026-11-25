Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.
Jennifer Barreto, Miss Universe 2026, becomes first mom to win the pageant, works for the US Army
From motherhood to the global stage, Jennifer Barreto makes history as she wins Miss Universe 2026 for Puerto Rico.
Jennifer Barreto's historic win for Puerto Rico marks a milestone for mothers on the international pageant stage. The 27-year-old emerged as the winner at the 75th edition of the competition, held in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on November 24, 2026. Barreto was crowned by outgoing Miss Universe Fátima Bosch of Mexico during the grand finale at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum.
Also read | Miss Universe 2026 is 27-year-old Jennifer Barreto from Puerto Rico, wins the crown in her home country
Who is Jennifer Barreto?
Among the total of 116 contestants, Jennifer Barreto was crowned Miss Universe 2026, becoming the first married woman and mother to claim this prestigious title. Barreto’s life is more than her pageant journey. She has an incredible academic background. She holds a degree in psychology and social work and works as a prevention specialist. Jennifer began her career in 2021 in the service of the United States Department of Defense in Fort Hood, Texas. She also volunteered at the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center.
Barreto’s professional domain also revolves around supporting military families, addressing domestic violence and child abuse, and developing community-based prevention strategies. Barreto is married to a US Army Sergeant, Yan Carlos Barreto Calderón, a military service member native to Isabela. The couple became parents to a daughter in 2019.
Jennifer Barreto’s journey to Miss Universe Puerto Rico 2026
Jennifer began preparing for Miss Universe from the summer of 2025 without prior experience in pageantry and modeling. She lost around 70 pounds in the process. She represented the municipality of San Sebastián at Miss Universe Puerto Rico 2026, winning the 70th edition of the pageant, which was celebrated at the Ángel O. Berríos Performing Arts Center on June 25, 2026.
Jennifer’s victory marks Puerto Rico's sixth Miss Universe crown, 20 years after Zuleyka Rivera won the title in 2006. Puerto Rico previously celebrated victories through Marisol Malaret in 1970, Deborah Carthy-Deu in 1985, Dayanara Torres in 1993, Denise Quiñones in 2001, and Zuleyka Rivera in 2006.
Miss Universe pageant 2026
The 75th edition of Miss Universe concluded with Jennifer Barreto crowned as the winner. The top five finalists included the Philippines, New Zealand, Venezuela, the Dominican Republic, and Puerto Rico. While Barreto was crowned as winner, the Dominican Republic's Melissa Nunez was named the first runner-up, and Venezuela's Clara Vegas Goetz finished as the second runner-up.
India's representative, Kaziah Liz Mejo, also competed at the 75th edition of Miss Universe and made it to the top 30 but could not secure a place among the 12 semi-finalists.
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