Soumi Pyne is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with four years of work experience. She started her career as a digital journalist with HT after completing her master's in media and communication from NSHM Kolkata. She covers topics in astrology, manifesting, and tarot readings, and also interviews astrologers to share their stories. In 2022, she interviewed the young indigo pilot who had saved Indian students from Ukraine. She has also covered stories about the Dhoomimal Art Gallery and a few lifestyle stories. She is now a fervent reader of astrology, but before working full-time on the Astrology beat, she coordinated and published think tank stories in the HT insight section. Additionally, produced Live Mint and HT newsletters, during which she had the scope to publish news articles by HT's editor-in-chief, Sukumar Ranganathan. She puts in her best effort to make her readers justify the statement "Astrology is a pseudoscience". While she believes that Astrology is not intertwined with Science, she aims to help her readers understand that the human body can be influenced by planetary alignments, drawing on insights from Indian and USA astrologers. Outside her professional sphere, she enjoys a healthy lifestyle through yoga, journaling, meditation, running, and cooking gluten-free meals. She is an avid documentary enthusiast who loves watching BBC, Discovery, and other channels, with a focus on ancient history, space, art, and culture. Also, you'll often find her taking her pooch to new cafes and often taking short trips with her girls or her family to offbeat places.
Sadhguru on spiritual path: Why solitude and silence can help you grow inwardly
Sadhguru's message invites you to look at solitude differently.
Do you sometimes feel the need to step away from people, spend time alone or enjoy a little silence? In a world where you constantly receive messages, updates and opinions, spending time with yourself can feel unusual. But spiritual teacher Sadhguru offers a different way to look at solitude. His message suggests that time alone does not always mean loneliness. It can also give you an opportunity to understand yourself better.
In a recent post on X, Sadhguru wrote, "For those who are on the spiritual path, being alone, keeping a distance from people, and becoming silent are not issues – these are opportunities."
His words offer a reminder to look beyond the fear of being alone and pay attention to your inner world.
Also Read Sadhguru on inner peace: Why your mind could be behind your everyday frustration
Sadhguru on the meaning of the spiritual path
A spiritual journey does not always require you to visit a religious place or follow a particular routine. It can also involve understanding your thoughts, actions and emotions.
Sadhguru's message encourages you to see solitude as a chance to reflect. When you step away from constant conversations and outside opinions, you may find more time to understand what you truly feel and value.
Why spending time alone can help you understand yourself
You spend much of your day responding to other people, meeting expectations and managing responsibilities. This leaves little room to listen to your own thoughts.
Taking some time alone can help you slow down. You can use that time to reflect on your decisions, understand your reactions and recognise what matters to you.
However, choosing solitude does not mean cutting yourself off from people or avoiding meaningful relationships. It means creating a healthy balance between social connections and personal time.
Also Read Solitude and loneliness are not the same: An expert explains the value of reconnecting with our inner selves
How silence can support your spiritual growth
Silence gives you a break from the noise around you. You do not always need to fill every quiet moment with music, television or social media.
You can begin with a few minutes of mindful breathing, meditation or simply sitting quietly. These small habits can help you pay attention to the present moment.
You can also try journaling to understand your feelings and thoughts without judging yourself.
Simple ways to make time for yourself every day
- Spend a few minutes each morning without checking your phone.
- Practise meditation or mindful breathing.
- Take a quiet walk and observe your surroundings.
- Write down your thoughts before going to bed.
- Make time for activities that help you feel calm.
Sadhguru's message about spirituality?
Sadhguru's message invites you to look at solitude differently. Instead of treating every quiet moment as something uncomfortable, you can use it to understand yourself and become more aware of your inner life.
The spiritual path does not have to begin with a major change. Sometimes, it can start with something as simple as giving yourself time to pause, listen and reflect.