Women undergo significant physiological changes during pregnancy that can affect the immune system and make them prone to infections. They can experience hormonal imbalances, changes in the urinary tract, and immune responses that lead to infections, shared Dr Amber Aggrwal, senior consultant of obstetrics and gynaecology at Paras Health, Panchkula, with HT Lifestyle.

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“Urinary tract infections (UTIs), respiratory infections, and genital tract infections are common infections that can occur during pregnancy. These infections can be treated with antibiotics, but the use of antibiotics during pregnancy should be considered with caution because they can be harmful to the development of the fetus,” she cautioned.

Which infections may require antibiotic treatment? Dr Aggrwal noted that UTIs are particularly common during pregnancy. “Hormonal fluctuations and the pressure of the enlarging uterus may interfere with the normal flow of urine and increase the risk of bacterial growth,” she stated.

“Asymptomatic bacteriuria, or the condition of having bacteria in the urine without symptoms, requires immediate screening and should be treated during pregnancy, as it may lead to a kidney infection,” she added.