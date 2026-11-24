Ever wondered how best to store the cereal you opened last week? You might reach for that box every morning, use a sachet of ketchup in one go or top up your coffee jar from a refill pouch. So when you are shopping for groceries, how do you choose packaging that keeps food fresh and cuts down on waste?

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Let's settle this packaging dilemma once and for all. Kunal Bajaj, vice chairman of FoodPro Packaging, a venture of Jupiter Group, told HT Lifestyle what to look for in each type of pack. He explained when a resealable pouch can help keep food fresh, how refills let you reuse containers you already own and why single-use packs still make sense for some foods.

Look at what the food needs to stay fresh and how you plan to use it. Bajaj said, “No single format can meet every consumer need. The right packaging depends on the product, its intended use and specific application requirements.”

When should you choose a resealable pouch? Suppose you open a packet of chips and fold down the top, hoping the chips will still be crisp the next day. If they have already gone soft by then, a resealable pouch may come in handy. Bajaj recommended resealable pouches for snacks, dry fruits, cereals and pet food. You can take out as much as you need and seal the pouch again to limit how much air and moisture may reach the food left inside.

He added, “Zipper closures and easy-open formats help cut down product exposure to moisture, air and contaminants. For consumers juggling busy schedules, resealable packs also make it easier to use a product over a longer stretch of time rather than all at once.”