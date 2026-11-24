Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 4 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice.She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience.When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.
Sonam Kapoor celebrates Indian craftsmanship in Abu Dhabi with a bespoke Pachai jacket, draped mundu and intricate kantha detailing
Sonam Kapoor turns heads in Abu Dhabi with a contemporary take on Indian heritage, pairing a bespoke Pachai jacket with a draped mundu and kantha detailing.
Sonam Kapoor is back with yet another stunning look. Proving her fashion finesse, the 41-year-old actor visited the Zayed National Museum in Abu Dhabi in an ensemble rooted in culture and tradition, beautifully blending Indian heritage with contemporary elegance. Sharing pictures on Instagram on November 24, Sonam wrote in the caption, “Heritage and heart. Abu Dhabi is a dream made into reality.” Let’s decode her look and pick up a few fashion notes. (Also read: Shanaya Kapoor's latest fashion diary is a lesson in Gen Z styling, from oversized blazers and pleated mini skirts to tailored pantsuits )
Sonam Kapoor blends Indian heritage and modern tailoring
Sonam delivered an editorial masterclass in gender-fluid, artisanal dressing in a custom ensemble by Divyam Mehta, styled by Rhea Kapoor and Abhilasha Devnani. She wore the bespoke Pachai Jacket, a softly tailored, relaxed menswear blazer, paired with a fluidly draped mundu layered over dark trousers.
Crafted in deep charcoal and earthy tones, the ensemble featured Divyam Mehta’s signature geometric dot prints and intricate hand-worked kantha stitch details. A crisp, cropped white shirt underneath added contrast, while a matching printed stole draped over one shoulder brought sculptural volume and movement to the look.
How she styled her look
The actor completed the ensemble with structured black accessories, including a quilted leather chain-strap shoulder bag and sleek black leather dress shoes from The Row. Bold square-frame sunglasses by Bottega Veneta added a contemporary edge.
For jewellery, sculptural earrings and an emerald-toned statement ring from Lotus Arts de Vivre brought a touch of organic opulence. A deep burgundy manicure tied the look together.
Hairstylist Aamir Naveed kept Sonam’s hair pin-straight with a sharp centre part, complementing the clean lines of her tailoring. Makeup artist Divya Shetty opted for a luminous, warm-toned complexion and a muted terracotta lip, keeping the beauty look understated yet polished.
Fashion notes to take
Sonam’s look is a lesson in making traditional craftsmanship feel effortlessly contemporary. Experiment with gender-fluid silhouettes by pairing relaxed menswear-inspired jackets with fluid Indian drapes, and let artisanal details such as kantha embroidery and geometric prints do the talking. Keep the colour palette earthy and understated, add a crisp white layer for contrast, and finish with structured accessories, statement jewellery and sleek footwear. The key is to balance traditional elements with modern tailoring without letting either overpower the other.
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