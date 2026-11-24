Crafted in deep charcoal and earthy tones, the ensemble featured Divyam Mehta’s signature geometric dot prints and intricate hand-worked kantha stitch details. A crisp, cropped white shirt underneath added contrast, while a matching printed stole draped over one shoulder brought sculptural volume and movement to the look.

Sonam delivered an editorial masterclass in gender-fluid, artisanal dressing in a custom ensemble by Divyam Mehta, styled by Rhea Kapoor and Abhilasha Devnani. She wore the bespoke Pachai Jacket, a softly tailored, relaxed menswear blazer, paired with a fluidly draped mundu layered over dark trousers.

Sonam Kapoor is back with yet another stunning look. Proving her fashion finesse, the 41-year-old actor visited the Zayed National Museum in Abu Dhabi in an ensemble rooted in culture and tradition, beautifully blending Indian heritage with contemporary elegance. Sharing pictures on Instagram on November 24, Sonam wrote in the caption, “Heritage and heart. Abu Dhabi is a dream made into reality.” Let’s decode her look and pick up a few fashion notes. (Also read: Shanaya Kapoor's latest fashion diary is a lesson in Gen Z styling, from oversized blazers and pleated mini skirts to tailored pantsuits )

How she styled her look The actor completed the ensemble with structured black accessories, including a quilted leather chain-strap shoulder bag and sleek black leather dress shoes from The Row. Bold square-frame sunglasses by Bottega Veneta added a contemporary edge.

For jewellery, sculptural earrings and an emerald-toned statement ring from Lotus Arts de Vivre brought a touch of organic opulence. A deep burgundy manicure tied the look together.

Hairstylist Aamir Naveed kept Sonam’s hair pin-straight with a sharp centre part, complementing the clean lines of her tailoring. Makeup artist Divya Shetty opted for a luminous, warm-toned complexion and a muted terracotta lip, keeping the beauty look understated yet polished.