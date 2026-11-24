Coloured contact lenses have become increasingly popular, with more people exploring them to enhance their natural eye colour or experiment with a different look. However, as their popularity grows, so do the questions and misconceptions surrounding their safety, comfort, and everyday use.

From concerns about whether they are safe for the eyes to confusion around choosing and wearing them correctly, there is still a lot people may not know about coloured lenses. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Haseena Ruhi, optometrist, PhD researcher in vision science, and founder of Monvue, a coloured contact lens brand, busted common myths about lenses.

Also read | Ophthalmologist shares 8 warning signs that your contact lenses are damaging your eyes, from watery eyes to light sensitivity