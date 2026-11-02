From hazel to grey, here’s how to choose coloured contact lenses that complement your eyes and where to shop for them

Dr Pillay highlighted that even zero-power decorative lenses are medical devices. A short check confirms that your eyes are healthy enough for lens wear and measures your corneal curvature and size. A poorly fitting lens can scratch the cornea or limit the oxygen it receives, and one size does not fit all eyes.

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From Diwali get-togethers and wedding functions to Christmas and New Year parties, coloured lenses are set to complete many a festive look. But a lens that looks flawless in photographs can still harm your eyes if it isn’t right for them. The cornea, the clear front surface of the eye, has no blood vessels and heals slowly, so even a minor scratch can turn into a serious infection. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Ganesh Pillay, chief academic and research, regional COO, ASG Hospital Limited, shared a guide to finding the right coloured lenses.

Wash and dry your hands before handling lenses, use only fresh lens solution (never tap water), never share them and take them out before sleeping. Carry your spectacles as a backup for long nights. If your eyes turn red, painful, light-sensitive or blurry, remove the lenses and see an eye doctor straight away.

Dr Pillay recommends buying from a licensed optician, an eye hospital’s optical store or a certified online seller that asks for your lens details. Avoid street stalls, festival pop-ups, salons, social media sellers and unverified marketplace listings. Unregulated decorative lenses lead to a higher risk of microbial keratitis , particularly among young, first-time wearers who buy without professional guidance.

Pick a lens made of soft, breathable material and be cautious with very dark or large designs that cover much of the pupil, as they can reduce vision in dim party lighting. Daily disposables are a hygienic choice for one-off occasions, since you start with a fresh pair every time.

“A safe lens comes in sealed, branded packaging showing the manufacturer’s details, batch number, expiry date and lens parameters,” highlighted Dr Pillay. If a lens is sold loose, unlabelled or with no traceable source, walk away, however attractive the colour or the price.

Avoid treating it yourself with steroid or combination drops from a chemist, as they can make a corneal infection worse. “A pair of ₹200 lenses can complete a look, but your sight is worth far more. A proper check and a trusted seller cost very little by comparison,” said Dr Pillay.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.