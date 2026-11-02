From hazel to grey, here’s how to choose coloured contact lenses that complement your eyes and where to shop for them
Before you buy coloured contact lenses, here’s a quick guide on how to pick the right shade, check the fit and find a trusted seller.
From Diwali get-togethers and wedding functions to Christmas and New Year parties, coloured lenses are set to complete many a festive look. But a lens that looks flawless in photographs can still harm your eyes if it isn’t right for them. The cornea, the clear front surface of the eye, has no blood vessels and heals slowly, so even a minor scratch can turn into a serious infection. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Ganesh Pillay, chief academic and research, regional COO, ASG Hospital Limited, shared a guide to finding the right coloured lenses.
Also read | Ophthalmologist shares 8 warning signs that your contact lenses are damaging your eyes, from watery eyes to light sensitivity
Start with an eye exam
Dr Pillay highlighted that even zero-power decorative lenses are medical devices. A short check confirms that your eyes are healthy enough for lens wear and measures your corneal curvature and size. A poorly fitting lens can scratch the cornea or limit the oxygen it receives, and one size does not fit all eyes.
Read the pack before you pay
“A safe lens comes in sealed, branded packaging showing the manufacturer’s details, batch number, expiry date and lens parameters,” highlighted Dr Pillay. If a lens is sold loose, unlabelled or with no traceable source, walk away, however attractive the colour or the price.
Pick for comfort, not just colour
Pick a lens made of soft, breathable material and be cautious with very dark or large designs that cover much of the pupil, as they can reduce vision in dim party lighting. Daily disposables are a hygienic choice for one-off occasions, since you start with a fresh pair every time.
Where to buy
Dr Pillay recommends buying from a licensed optician, an eye hospital’s optical store or a certified online seller that asks for your lens details. Avoid street stalls, festival pop-ups, salons, social media sellers and unverified marketplace listings. Unregulated decorative lenses lead to a higher risk of microbial keratitis, particularly among young, first-time wearers who buy without professional guidance.
Golden rules once you have them
Wash and dry your hands before handling lenses, use only fresh lens solution (never tap water), never share them and take them out before sleeping. Carry your spectacles as a backup for long nights. If your eyes turn red, painful, light-sensitive or blurry, remove the lenses and see an eye doctor straight away.
Avoid treating it yourself with steroid or combination drops from a chemist, as they can make a corneal infection worse. “A pair of ₹200 lenses can complete a look, but your sight is worth far more. A proper check and a trusted seller cost very little by comparison,” said Dr Pillay.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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