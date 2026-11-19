The outfit features a heavily embellished brown jacket, textured detailing, and layered metallic accessories, complemented by a fitted silhouette, high-cut bottoms, and sheer legwear. Her jacket is the most distinctive element, that features deep chocolate colour, oversized floral and ruffled embellishments around the front opening, metallic bronze and copper-toned embroidery, and three-dimensional floral clusters around the shoulders and chest.

In an interview at SiriusXM’s Front Row in New York City, 57-year-old American singer and songwriter Jennifer Lopez turns heads in a striking sheer bodysuit. She embraced daring fashion in a sheer Marc Jacobs bodysuit, proving she's never afraid to experiment with her style. Let’s decode her look.

She styled a vibrant emerald-green top underneath the jacket. The sheer bodysuit features a rich plum-purple colour, a very fitted construction, high-cut leg openings, a smooth fabric finish, and minimal visible surface embellishment.

Makeup, accessories, and hairstyle She opted for pointed-toe pumps in a deep plum shade and metallic turquoise with a cylindrical, sculptural shape to complement the look. For jewellery, she went with a short gold-toned necklace sitting close to the neckline.

Among several accessories, her elaborate waist chain makes the statement. It features reflective silver and gold-toned decorative details and small hanging metallic elements that create movement. The layered chains also introduce a vintage, bohemian sensibility.

Her hair is styled in long, sleek, straight layers. Jennifer’s makeup leans more towards a dewy finish that includes soft brown and bronze-toned eyeshadow, a defined upper lash line, dark, voluminous lashes, subtle eyeliner, and neutral shading around the eyes. The brownish nude lipstick brings the look together.

About Jennifer Lopez Jennifer Lopez is an American singer, songwriter, actress, dancer, and businesswoman. Born in The Bronx, New York City, to Puerto Rican parents, she has been active since the late 1980s and is known for her work in pop, Latin, and dance music. She debuted her studio album on the 6 in 1999, followed by releases such as J Lo, Rebirth, Como Ama una Mujer, Love?, and This Is Me.

She got her television breakthrough in the title role of Selena, earning a Golden Globe nomination. Her movies include Out of Sight, The Wedding Planner, Maid in Manhattan, Shall We Dance, Monster-in-Law, Merry Me, Atlas, Unstoppable, and Kiss of the Spider Woman.