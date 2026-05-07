Ambani family brings high-fashion glam to Pavilion of India inauguration at Venice Biennale: See pics

The Pavilion of India at the 61st International Art Exhibition of La Biennale di Venezia (Venice Biennale) was inaugurated today. It was presented by the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, in partnership with the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) and Serendipity Arts. The entire Ambani family, for the event, was in attendance and chose stunning looks for the same. Let's inspect each one of the outfits they wore in Venice.

More about the looks of Ambani

The Ambani ladies chose luxe outfits with fascinating silhouettes, interesting pairings, and opulent colour palettes that exuded a notion of quiet luxury.

Nita Ambani went for a light pink saree, sticking to her signature style, featuring artisanal sarees and statement jewellery. For this look, she picked a saree with intricate embroidery on the powder pink fabric, paired with dazzling earrings with large diamonds.

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Isha Ambani opted for a fusion look, styling a cropped white cotton shirt with a high-waisted green silk skirt that featured gorgeous golden brocade motifs.

Radhika Merchant chose a stunning off-the-shoulder top which has a floor-length slit hem over flared pants. It also gives the illusion of a gown.

Finally, Shloka Ambani wore a silver-gold metallic jacket with glimmering trousers, keeping her entire ensemble very shimmery.

Regarding the Ambani men, Akash Ambani wore a navy blue suit, exuding a smart casual vibe, while Anand Piramal chose an off-white Bandhgala, leaning towards a more ethnic style. Mukesh Ambani stuck to a black business suit, while Anant Ambani styled a blue shirt over black trousers.

All the looks channelled a high-fashion glam energy, with each member bringing a distinct sartorial personality to the event. The ensemble reflected the true spectrum of high fashion glam, ranging from quiet luxury with an understated silhouette to more dramatic, statement-making styles with bling.