Animal-shaped bags are the quirky accessories making a style statement

Why settle for an ordinary handbag when you can carry a dachshund, a dove or even an elephant? Animal-shaped bags are adding a playful twist to everyday dressing, giving fashion enthusiasts a way to express their individuality through accessories. From sculptural statement pieces to whimsical clutches, these designs tap into the growing appetite for dopamine dressing and joycore. Stylists explain why the trend is catching on and how to carry these quirky bags without letting them overpower your outfit.

Why are animal-shaped bags popular now Novelty bags are playful, sculptural and kitschy accessories that trade everyday utility for personality. From food-inspired shapes to animal designs and retro vehicles, novelty bags let you express your individual style. Animal-shaped bags, in particular, are finding favour with fashion enthusiasts who want their accessories to do more than simply complement an outfit.

Personal stylist Sejal A says, “2026 has been about wearing clothes that bring you joy. Joycore is big, as is dopamine dressing, and carrying a fun bag adds an element of whimsy to your look. These bags have been around for a while, but they’ve become bigger and more mainstream this year. They’re also a fun way to show off your personality.”

At a time when wardrobes can often feel repetitive, an unexpected accessory can change the mood of an otherwise simple outfit. They also tap into a growing appetite for accessories that feel distinctive and collectible.