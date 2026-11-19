NCR-based County Group has acquired a 24.71-acre land parcel in Sector 150, Noida, through a joint development agreement (JDA) with Elate Realtors Private Limited. Valued at ₹830 crore, the transaction was financed by Tata Capital Housing Finance Limited. The developer plans to launch a luxury residential project on the land in December 2026. County Group has acquired a 24.71-acre land parcel in Sector 150, Noida, through a joint development agreement (JDA) with Elate Realtors Private Limited. Valued at ₹830 crore (Photo for representational purposes only) (Pixabay)

Amit Modi, director, County Group, said Sector 150 was a natural choice for the company's expansion, given its location and growth potential. “A land parcel of nearly 25 acres gives us the opportunity to undertake a sizeable residential development in one of Noida's most promising corridors,” he said.

In addition to its residential development plans, County Group will design and execute two public sports facilities spread across 5.80 acres within the Sector 150 Sports City project.

The development follows the Noida Authority's approval of detailed maps for five sports complexes, bringing relief to approximately 8,000 homebuyers who had been awaiting progress on the long-delayed Sports City project.

The two facilities to be developed by County Group include an indoor multipurpose sports Hall spanning 2.90 acres. The facility will feature dedicated courts and zones for badminton, basketball, volleyball, squash, table tennis, gymnastics and rock climbing, along with athlete support infrastructure.

It also includes an aquatic and swimming centre spanning 2.90 acres. The complex will include a 50.05-metre-by-25-metre main swimming pool, a 25-metre-by-25-metre practice pool and a dedicated 25-metre-by-25-metre diving pool.

Modi said the Noida Authority had directly approved the development of the two public sports complexes, which form part of the recently cleared Sports City facilities. “These complexes form a core pillar of the recently cleared Sports City facilities that will establish Sector 150 as a premier integrated sports hub in the National Capital Region,” he said.

Sector 150 has emerged as an important residential destination in Noida, benefiting from its location along the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and connectivity to key commercial and institutional hubs. Its proximity to the Yamuna Expressway also provides access to the wider Yamuna Expressway growth corridor.

County Group has a portfolio of luxury and ultra-luxury residential developments in the National Capital Region. Its projects in Noida include Cleo County, County-107, Orange County, Olive County, Cherry County, Coco County and Ivy County. The group is also developing projects in Gurugram.

Noida Sports City: How a 798-acre sports infrastructure plan stalled The Sports City concept dates back to 2004, when the Noida Authority planned sports infrastructure for the Commonwealth Games. Four schemes were launched between 2010-11 and 2015-16, covering 32.3 lakh sqm (798 acres), with 70% earmarked for sports facilities, officials told Hindustan Times earlier.

Also Read: Noida tells Supreme Court it has approved revised layout for Sports City Plot 02 in Sector 150

A CAG report flagged irregularities, including allotments without required approvals. On January 18, 2021, the Authority halted development activities, including map approvals and occupancy-related processes. Later, the CAG report was tabled before the Public Accounts Committee, Uttar Pradesh, which, on August 29, 2024, disposed of the CAG observations in relation to the Sports City.

On November 24, 2025, the Supreme Court directed the Authority to lift the ban within 30-45 days.

Also Read: Supreme Court to hear 1st batch of Noida Sports City petitions on Dec 9