ATS buyers object to revised Noida Sector 152 Sports City layout

Noida: Buyers of ATS Kinghood Drive, a commercial project in Sector 152, on Friday said they have filed objections with the Noida authority against ATS’s revised layout plan for the Sports City project. . According to the layout map, 70% of the land is to be used for sports facilities, 26% for residential development and 4% for commercial activity.

The buyers alleged that the revised plan proposes commercial activity at nine locations, even though the commercial land earmarked for the project has already been utilised for Kinghood Drive.

ATS Kinghood Drive has an approved area measuring 19,844 square metres, while the ATS Sports City project has a total plot size of 506,401 sqm, officials said. According to the layout map, 70% of the land is to be used for sports facilities, 26% for residential development and 4% for commercial activity, they added.

“Since only 4% of the land is allowed for commercial use, this has been fully used in the ATS Kinghood Drive project. However, in the revised layout plan, the developer has shown commercial development at nine locations,” said Prithipal Singh Sikka, president of the ATS Kinghood Drive Shop Allottees Association.

The buyers have objected to all other commercial areas earmarked in other projects, saying this violates the lease agreement between ATS and the Noida authority signed in December 2015.

The ATS Kinghood Drive project will comprise high-street retail spaces across three floors, with nearly 200 shops ranging from around 565 sq ft to 8,460 sq ft. Officials said nearly 60% of the work is complete. Allottees had booked shops in 2016 and, even after 10 years, the project has not been delivered.

Getamber Anand, chairman and managing director of ATS Infrastructure Ltd, said the concerns of allottees will be addressed once they receive the objections officially.

Recently, three developers submitted revised layout plans for Sports City, and the Noida authority is inviting public objections and suggestions before taking the proposals forward.