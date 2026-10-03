Cristiano Ronaldo crisis takes new turn: Portugal FA set to meet star in bid to prevent international exit — Report
Federation officials reportedly want to meet Cristiano Ronaldo next week, with the 41-year-old's agreement, in a bid to bring all parties together
The crisis in the Portugal national football camp surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo has taken a sharp turn, with the Portuguese Football Federation now stepping in to contain the situation after the star footballer left the squad last week in Copenhagen ahead of the Nations League match against Denmark, in a move that sparked widespread controversy.
According to a report in Marca, Federation officials want to meet Ronaldo next week, with the 41-year-old's agreement, in a bid to bring all parties together, including coach Jorge Jesus. The officials simply want to put an end to the ongoing crisis and keep Ronaldo's international career alive, ensuring that the recent events do not bring it to an abrupt end.
The federation strongly believes that Ronaldo, the most prolific goalscorer in international football and one of the most prominent figures in Portuguese football history, deserves respect, dignity and the freedom to walk away from the sport on his own terms.
Ronaldo left the Portuguese camp earlier this week after Jesus confirmed that he would not start the Group D game against Denmark. While the reasons behind his decision have not yet been revealed, Ronaldo vowed to tell the full story “in due time”.
Marca had previously reported that Jesus and the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) president, Pedro Proença, followed Ronaldo to Copenhagen airport in an attempt to persuade him not to leave. The footballer was due to train on Wednesday but left the camp after a conversation with Proença. He then returned to the team hotel, collected his belongings and left the city on a private flight to Madrid.
Following Ronaldo's departure, the federation released a statement in which it did not address the situation, instead focusing on the team's preparations. The statement read: “The entire national team delegation continues its absolute focus on the national team's upcoming commitments and achieving the set objectives.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAratrick Mondal
Aratrick Mondal is a senior sports journalist based in New Delhi. In his eight years as a sports writer, Aratrick has worked at leading media organisations, including The Times of India, Times Now, Zee, India TV and currently works at a senior position at Hindustan Times Digital. He writes on cricket, football, pickleball and tennis, among other sports. He has extensively covered India's evolving cricket landscape, the country's new-found love for private leagues such as Indian Pickleball League (IPBL), Ultimate Kho Kho League (UKK), Rugby Premier League (RPL) and several tennis leagues. He has closely covered emerging sports such as pickleball. His coverage of major franchise events lends an atmospheric flavor to his ground reports. His recent story on how SA20 (the domestic cricket league of South Africa) had opened up its grounds to create a carnival-like fan experience garnered major international attention, including appreciation from major cricketers. Tennis holds a special place in his heart. Aratrick has built a strong niche in analytical tennis stories—ranging from Grand Slam narratives and player profiles to tactical breakdowns and ranking trends. His long-form features often decode grand slams, career highs and lows of tennis greats and the upward trajectory of emerging stars. He also closely follows India's tennis landscape, having covered the Davis Cup, Bengaluru Open and Tata Open, among others. His reporting is backed by strong data capabilities, with hands-on experience using tools like Python, Tableau, and Excel to produce visually rich, insight-led stories. This data-first approach enhances accuracy, transparency, and trust. In leadership roles, he has managed editorial shifts, overseen homepage strategy, optimised SEO workflows, and mentored peers to deliver consistent, high-traffic journalism. He recently won the HT DigiStar award for the third quarter of financial year 2025-26. Aratrick is trusted for his balanced reportage, sound sourcing, and ability to translate complex sporting events into engaging narratives that speak to a wide audience. He believes sports is for everyone, not just for the enthusiasts and has a unique ability to bring people together - just like the sumptuous meals you'll often find him cooking on a weekend evening.Read More