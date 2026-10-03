Indian woman turns down jobs after returning from the UK, sets ₹7 LPA minimum: ‘I knew my value’

An Indian woman who moved back home after living in the UK has shared why she turned down several job opportunities during her search for a full-time role in India. She said she had clearly defined expectations around the kind of work, company and salary she wanted rather than accepting the first opportunity available. A woman shared that she rejected job offers after returning from the UK as they did not match her career expectations. (Instagram/shruuutikaaaa)

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Taking to Instagram, the woman, named Shrutika, shared a video detailing the three “non-negotiables” she had set for herself while looking for a job in India.

‘I knew the value I’m bringing to the table’ “I turned down jobs in India after moving back from the UK, and here is why. I just knew the value I'm bringing to the table, so I had some non-negotiables for my first full-time job in India,” she said.

Explaining her first priority, Shrutika said she wanted a role that would challenge her rather than allow her to immediately settle into a comfortable routine. “I wanted a role which will let me learn, figure things out, and somehow eventually make me feel uncomfortable, because I know that's where I'll grow,” she added.

Her second requirement was working for a multinational company. She said she had also interviewed with startups but turned down some opportunities because the companies could not offer the compensation she was seeking.

“Some of them had really interesting work, but again, they couldn't afford me, because I knew that I'm bringing a global work experience with me and an understanding of different markets as well. So, I wanted a place where I can actually utilise that,” she said.

‘My minimum was 7 LPA’ Shrutika said her third non-negotiable was a minimum salary of ₹7 lakh per annum.

“My minimum was 7 LPA. I wasn't willing to go below that. Not because I thought I was entitled to 7 LPA as a fresher, but because I knew how much I've invested in my education, the experience I have built, and the kind of role I'm looking for,” she said.

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She admitted that having such boundaries made the job search difficult and occasionally made her question whether she was being “too picky”. However, she added, “I would rather wait for a role which is aligned with what I'm looking for than just pick the one which is readily available.”

In the caption, she said she had clear expectations regarding the marketing role, work environment and salary she wanted, adding that although waiting was not easy, knowing what she wanted made the process easier.

Watch the clip here: