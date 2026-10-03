Aman, Antim eye medal upgrade, enter Asian Games gold-medal bouts

He is up against North Korea's Chong Song Han.

Aman, who had settled for a bronze at the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games, outclassed Tajikistan's Aiaal Belolyubskii 14-8 in the men's 57kg semifinal to move within one win of an Asian Games gold.

Nagoya, Olympic bronze medallist Aman Sehrawat and Antim Panghal will get a chance to change the colour of their Asian Games medals after storming into the respective men's 57kg and women's 53kg finals with impressive semifinal wins here on Saturday.

Who will Antim Panghal face in the final of the women's 53kg category at the Asian Games?

Who will Antim Panghal face in the final of the women's 53kg category at the Asian Games?

How did Aman Sehrawat perform in the semifinals of his weight division at the Asian Games?

How did Aman Sehrawat perform in the semifinals of his weight division at the Asian Games?

What achievements did Aman Sehrawat and Antim Panghal secure at the Asian Games?

What achievements did Aman Sehrawat and Antim Panghal secure at the Asian Games?

Antim, who had also won bronze in Hangzhou, followed him into the title clash in the women's 53kg category, beating China's Jin Zhang 6-1 in her semifinal.

She will take on 2024 World Champion Moe Kiyooka in the final.

The two Indians had earlier negotiated the previous rounds with authority.

Aman opened his campaign with a 20-9 technical superiority win over Japan's Yamato Ogawa and then beat Kazakhtan's Nurdanat Aitanov in the quarterfinals.

Antim began with a commanding 9-0 victory over Kazakhstan's Shugyla Omirbek before pinning Uzbekistan's Sakibjamal Esbosynova in the quarterfinals.

Mixed results in other weight divisions

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The Indian challenge had mixed fortunes elsewhere on the day.

Deepak Punia reached the men's 97kg semifinals after opening with a 12-2 technical superiority win over China's Junpeng Zhou and then receiving a walkover from Hong Kong's Vincent Fung Wui Li.

He, however, missed out on a place in the final after losing 8-9 to Uzbekistan's Sherzod Poyonov and will now fight for bronze.

Sagar Jaglan advanced to the men's 74kg quarterfinals with an 8-1 win over Mongolia's Tulga Tumur-Ochir but lost to Iran's Yones Emamichoghaei, who won by technical superiority.

Jaglan later won his repechage round 7-3 against Uzbekistan's Razambek Jamalov and will fight for bronze.

Manisha Bhanwala, though, exited the women's 65kg medal race after losing 0-3 to Olympic champion Japan's Akari Fujinami in the quarterfinals, having earlier beaten Korea's Youngjin Kwon by fall.

Fujinami later could not reach the final, shutting the door for Manisha.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.