‘Jantar Mantar 2.0 on October 10 if….’: Dipke's fresh CJP protest warning against CEC Gyanesh Kumar amid SIR row

The Cockroach Janta Party will hold a fresh protest on October 10 at Jantar Mantar in Delhi if chief election commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar does not resign over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke announced on Friday, hours after the group’s protest in Mumbai over the same demand. Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke and co-convener Ashutosh Ranka during a protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar, demanding his resignation, at Shivaji Park, in Mumbai. (PTI) Despite the afternoon heat and police barricades, thousands of young men and women gathered in central Mumbai for the protest, even though the police had refused permission for the event. Addressing the crowd at Shivaji Park, Dipke claimed that the BJP had won states it could not secure even at the height of “Prime Minister Narendra Modi wave”, following the alleged deletion of voters. Dipke’s fresh Jantar Mantar protest warning

Deep Dive What are the main demands of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) regarding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar? Why is CEC Gyanesh Kumar facing protests from the Cockroach Janta Party? How does the CJP plan to escalate its protests if Gyanesh Kumar does not resign?

In a post on X, the CJP founder wrote, “If Gyanesh Kumar doesn't resign, cockroaches from across India will march to Delhi & protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10. If Delhi Police tries to stop us, wherever they stop us will become our Jantar Mantar.”

He said the planned demonstration would remain peaceful and urged citizens who support free and fair elections to take part.

“Ours will be a peaceful andolan. We will walk on the path shown by Mahatma Gandhi. It is up to the Govt & the Delhi Police whether they respect our right to peaceful protest or repeat the brutality we witnessed on July 20. This is a fight to save our democracy. Every citizen who wants free & fair elections must join,” he wrote. CJP co-convenor Saurav Das also described the CEC as “India’s Enemy Number 1” and announced that the party had decided to organise a nationwide protest in Delhi on October 10. Ashutosh Ranka, also a CJP co-convenor, wrote on X that the CJP had resolved to “take the protest straight to Jantar Mantar and demand justice for millions of Indians who have been disenfranchised by Gyanesh Kumar.” “It’s time for India to peacefully assemble in Delhi on Oct 10. And reclaim our democracy,” he wrote. Thousands show up for Mumbai protest ‘Go Gyanu go’ was the slogan Dipke chose for Friday's demonstration at Shivaji Park. The largely young crowd raised slogans of ‘Vote chor, gaddi chor’, HT reported earlier. Thousands of people attended the protest, including film and music personalities such as Shabana Azmi and Vishal Dadlani. Dipke was joined by Ranka and Das.