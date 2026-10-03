Ludhiana: Anti-dengue drives continue, but stagnant water persists in city pockets

Ludhiana A vies of blocked drains at Haibowal Dairy Complex, in Ludhiana. (Gurpreet Singh/Hindustan Times)

As the civic authorities intensify anti-dengue measures across Ludhiana, stagnant wastewater, garbage and clogged stretches continue to fester in several residential pockets, creating conditions conducive to mosquito breeding.

A ground check of areas in Giaspura, Daba, Sherpur and Dhandari Kalan found stagnant water, heaps of garbage and plastic waste accumulated along residential lanes.

In several stretches, dirty water had remained for days, while sludge and waste had collected along the edges of narrow passages, leaving residents to navigate unhygienic surroundings.

The problem is particularly acute in lanes where wastewater flows through open stretches instead of being channelled through proper drainage.

Residents said the conditions had persisted despite repeated complaints, raising concerns over the effectiveness of dengue-prevention measures when potential mosquito-breeding sites remain uncleared.

“MLA Rajinder Pal Kaur Chhina has also visited the area, but even after that, no proper action has been taken. The garbage keeps increasing and the condition of the area is getting worse,” said Sanju, a resident.

Another resident, Suman Devi, said mosquitoes had become ubiquitous in the area. “We are worried about our children and elderly people because people are already falling sick. The authorities should come here and see the situation themselves instead of only conducting drives,” she said.

Sulekha, another resident, said clearing stagnant water and improving drainage was more important than temporary checks. “When there is so much stagnant water and garbage lying around, how can we expect mosquitoes to disappear? We need cleaning and proper drainage,” she said.

Similar concerns have been reported near Dairy Complex in Hambra, where residents said open wastewater and accumulated garbage had rendered several stretches vulnerable to mosquito breeding.

The concerns come amid a rise in dengue surveillance in the city. As many as 55 dengue cases have been reported so far, including one positive case recorded on the day, while 5,787 samples have been tested.

Municipal corporation commissioner Ojasvi Alankar said the civic body was undertaking fogging and other preventive measures to contain the spread. “We are doing whatever is possible from our end. We are also carrying out fogging and taking all necessary measures to control the situation. We will continue these efforts and wherever there is a problem, we will take appropriate action,” she said.

Calls and texts made to civil surgeon Ramandeep Kaur went unanswered.