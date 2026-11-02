Supreme Court to hear 1st batch of Noida Sports City petitions on Dec 9

The Supreme Court will hear on December 9 the first set of cases pertaining to the pending Sports City projects in Gautam Buddh Nagar facing a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe. Homebuyers of Lotus Green Sports City project have filed an intervention application in the top court objecting to the revised plan. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The top court will start the hearing with the Lotus Green Sports City projects in sector 150 (SC-02). The court directed the petitions for Logix Sports City (SC-01, Sector 150) to be heard on December 16, while the third batch of petitions for Three C Green Sports City (Sectors 78 and 79) will be taken up on January 20.

The order was passed by a bench of justices MM Sundresh and PB Varale on October 6 during a separate petitions against the three Sports City projects.

In their plea, residents and developers challenged a February 24, 2025, judgment of the Allahabad High Court ordering a CBI probe against alleged irregularities in the allotment of the Sports City projects in sectors 78, 79 and 150. The high court had also directed the CBI to examine the alleged collusion with the officials of Noida Authority, the land owning authority.

During the hearing into the matter, the Supreme Court bench was informed by CBI that a “prima facie” case has been established and the agency requested the court to lift the stay on coercive action issued by the court last year to enable further investigation.

According to the petitions, the CBI probe was necessitated after the homebuyers claimed that the final construction plan was contrary to promises made in the brochure; that 70% of project space would be reserved for open area, recreational and sports facilities.

In its affidavit to the court, the Noida Authority said the revised Resolution Plan for the sector 150 Sports City project, “facilitating” its development and “safeguarding the interests of thousands of homebuyers who have invested therein”.

It further said that, following the court’s order of November 2025 requiring submission of revised Master Plan by the builders, Lotus Green Constructions Private Limited, had submitted a revised layout plan. This plan was approved by the 222nd Noida Authority board meeting in April 2026 and notified on May 6.

Additionally, Noida Authority granted conditional occupancy certificates for four projects in SC-02, sector 150, where 100% of outstanding dues have been paid.

These projects pertain to M/s Brickrise Developers, Ace Infracity Developers, Land Kart Builders, and Samridhi Infra Square Private Limited.

Prior to sanction of the revised layout plan, Noida Authority issued public notice in February this year inviting objections. However, homebuyers of Lotus Green Sports City project have filed an intervention application in the top court objecting to the revised plan.

The application by homebuyers said, “The revised layout plan dated May 6 for the Sports City project is much worse than even the earlier revised master layout plan of 2017.” It was on these illegalities, the high court passed scathing observations while directing the CBI to register a case and investigate how nearly 15,000 homebuyers were cheated of their hard-earned investments.

However, Noida Authority’s affidavit denies such claims. It states that out of the total area of 13,29,745 sq m in the Lotus Green Sports City, an area of 3,92,275 is proposed for residential, 6,648 sq m for commercial. The balance 9,30,822 sq m (i.e. 70%) is for recreational purposes, which includes sports, institutional and other facilities, and open space. The authority further stated that the Sports Facility drawings prepared by the project consultant were vetted by the Sports Authority of India (SAI). Following approval of the Resolution Plan, the benefit of zero period (from April 2020 to April 6, 2026) and extension of time has been granted to the project.

The Noida Authority further informed the court that pursuant to HC’s February 2025 order directing CBI probe, the authority has handed over all relevant material to the CBI. The affidavit by the land owning agency further stated that the Public Accounts Committee, Uttar Pradesh, in August 2024 had disposed of all the observations raised by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) about the Sports City Project and had directed Noida Authority to ensure its .