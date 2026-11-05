US midterm election results LIVE: Democrats flip 7 Senate seats, 24+ House districts as Mississippi goes to the wire
US midterm election results LIVE: Democrats have secured a majority in the Senate and made a substantial progress towards gaining control of the House of Representatives. Meanwhile, Trump has dismissed concerns that he could face impeachment proceedings even as Democrats raced ahead.
- 26 Sec agoAnger over GOP education agenda helped fuel Democratic sweeps in Texas, advocates say
- 11 Mins agoCruz says too many Republicans ‘didn’t understand’ or ‘care’ about voters’ pain ahead of midterms
- 28 Mins agoTrump dismissed concerns that he could face impeachment proceedings
- 41 Mins agoPennsylvania Gov says there’s antisemitism among both Democrats, Republicans
- 50 Mins agoDemocrat candidate bags election to US House in California’s 48th Congressional District
- 54 Mins agoDemocrat Teresa Benitez-Thompson wins election in Nevada’s 2nd Congressional district
- 58 Mins agoTrump says he’s ‘not at all’ concerned about impeachment
- 1 Hr agoMamdani urges Democrats to keep ‘foot on the gas’ after blue wave in midterms
US midterm election results LIVE: The US midterm election 2026 has brought a significant political shift, with Democrats securing a majority in the Senate and making substantial progress towards gaining control of the House of Representatives. The results represent a serious blow to President Donald Trump and the Republicans, particularly as Democratic candidates achieved victories in several Republican strongholds....Read More
Democrats secured six additional Senate seats and overturned the results in more than a dozen House seats. Among the most notable developments were Democratic victories in Texas, Kansas and South Carolina, where the party had not elected senators in several decades. The party also gained Senate seats in North Carolina and Ohio, further strengthening its position in Congress.
The Democrats also recorded other important victories. Keisha Lance Bottoms in Georgia, Amy Acton in Ohio, Rob Sand in Iowa and Gina Hinojosa in Texas emerged victorious in gubernatorial contests, replacing Republican incumbents and shifting the political balance in their respective states.
The voter sentiment has indicated growing dissatisfaction with the Trump administration, particularly over the rising cost of living. According to the Associated Press Voter Poll, many Americans also expressed support for stronger congressional scrutiny of presidential decisions.
Zohran Mamdani says the left must now keep its “foot on the gas”
New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani from the Democratic Party on Wednesday said that the left must now keep its "foot on the gas". "Going through yesterday evening, it's a realisation that it's a new dawn in America," Mamdani told reporters, as quoted by CBS news. He further said that "this country has elected a new generation of leadership" in the midterms.
Speaking to Fox News in an interview broadcast on Wednesday, Trump attempted to play down the significance of the Republican defeats. He commended Democratic candidates for running effective campaigns, remarking that they had performed well, while suggesting that Republican candidates themselves were responsible for their poor electoral outcomes.
Trump dismisses concerns that he could face impeachment proceedings
Despite Democrats gaining control of Congress, Trump dismissed concerns that he could face impeachment proceedings. When questioned by reporters, Trump said he was “not even a little bit” concerned about impeachment. "Not even a little bit. I think it would destroy the Democrat Party if they did that... For what? Having a successful country?" he further told the reporters.
Vote counting is still underway, with the following races yet to be called:
US House: 48 races yet to be called
US Senate: 2 races yet to be called
Governor: 2 races yet to be called
US vice president JD Vance has blamed the war on Iran for the Republican Party’s defeat in the 2026 midterm elections, saying many voters who backed Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election switched their support to Democrats. In a lengthy post on X on Wednesday, Vance said the main problem was not voter turnout but the decision by some Trump supporters to vote against Republicans.
US election results LIVE: Anger over GOP education agenda helped fuel Democratic sweeps in Texas, advocates say
US election results LIVE: Addressing an enthusiastic audience in Austin on Wednesday night, Gina Hinojosa signalled that she intends to act swiftly on one of her key election pledges. Following her historic victory as Texas’s first Democratic governor in almost four decades, she reiterated her commitment to removing the state’s top education official from office.
“We are taking our children’s education back from a government that has failed them,” she said, as quoted by NBC news.
US midterm election results LIVE: Texas senator Ted Cruz t says too many Republicans ‘didn’t understand’ or ‘care’ about voters’ pain
US midterm election results LIVE: In a detailed assessment of the Republican Party’s electoral setback, Texas senator Ted Cruz took to X to explain why he believes voters delivered a rejection of the GOP.
High gas prices, increases in homes and cars being repossessed, and a record number of people making plasma donations each week were among some of the signs that Americans were struggling, he wrote.
“That is very real pain from real Americans, and too many Republican politicians seem like they didn’t understand or they didn’t care,” Cruz added.
US election results LIVE: Trump dismissed concerns that he could face impeachment proceedings
US election results LIVE: Despite Democrats gaining control of Congress, Trump dismissed concerns that he could face impeachment proceedings. When questioned by reporters, Trump said he was “not even a little bit” concerned about impeachment. "Not even a little bit. I think it would destroy the Democrat Party if they did that... For what? Having a successful country?" he further told the reporters.
US election results LIVE: Pennsylvania Gov says there’s antisemitism among both Democrats, Republicans
US election results LIVE: Pennsylvania governor Josh Shapiro told CNN that antisemitism remains a widespread concern across the United States, affecting both Democrats and Republicans.
His remarks came during a Wednesday interview, when he was asked how he would reassure Jewish voters worried about the anti-Israel views held by some Democrats who secured victories in Tuesday’s elections.
“This is not reserved to the Democratic Party,” Shapiro said. “I think you have seen the vice president of the United States peddle antisemitism. You’ve got people on the extremes” in both political parties.
US election results LIVE: Democrat candidate bags election to US House in California’s 48th Congressional District
US election results LIVE: California’s 48th Congressional District will be represented in the US House by Democrat Marni von Wilpert, who defeated Republican contender Jim Desmond. Before securing the congressional seat, von Wilpert served on the San Diego City Council and worked as a prosecutor.
US midterm election results LIVE: Democrat Teresa Benitez-Thompson wins election in Nevada’s 2nd Congressional district
US midterm election results LIVE: Democrat Teresa Benitez-Thompson secured a seat in the US House of Representatives on Wednesday after defeating Republican candidate David Flippo in Nevada’s 2nd Congressional District. Her win marks a significant political shift in the Republican constituency, which had been held by GOP representative Mark Amodei for over a decade, according to AP.
US midterm election results LIVE: Trump says he’s ‘not at all’ concerned about impeachment
US midterm election results LIVE: US President Donald Trump said he was “not even a little bit” concerned about impeachment as Democrats took control of Congress in a sweeping victory.
"Not even a little bit. I think it would destroy the Democrat Party if they did that... For what? Having a successful country?" he told reporters.
US election results LIVE: Mamdani urges Democrats to keep ‘foot on the gas’ after blue wave in midterms
US election results LIVE: New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani from the Democratic Party on Wednesday said that the left must now keep its "foot on the gas". "Going through yesterday evening, it's a realisation that it's a new dawn in America," Mamdani told reporters, as quoted by CBS news. He further said that "this country has elected a new generation of leadership" in the midterms.