‘My friend Putin’: Trump meets Russian president in China for first time since Alaska Summit
Ahead of their bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Apec Summit 2026 in China's Shenzhen, Trump stated he was pleased with his relationship with Putin.
US president Donald Trump on Thursday met with his Russian counterpart, prsident Vladimir Putin, for the first time since the Alaska Summit last year. Ahead of their bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Apec Summit 2026 in China's Shenzhen, Trump stated he was pleased with his relationship with Putin.
"We have had a great relationship for many years, we know each other for a long time, and I think a lot of wonderful things can come out of this, or at least start," Trump told reporters ahead of their meeting. Track LIVE updates on the Apec summit here
The US president further referred to Putin as his "friend," to which the Russian leader replied that he was "pleased to see" Trump.
Deep Dive
What's on agenda for Trump and Putin?
The direct talks between Trump and Putin are expected to cover a range of topics but focus on the ongoing energy crisis and conflicts in Iran and Ukraine.
The bilateral in China is also the first since the 2025 Alaska Summit, where Trump met with Putin to discuss a peace deal to end the Ukraine war. The summit, which took place away from Ukrainian representatives, did not end in any conclusion or draft deal despite Trump stating he held a "good and constructive" meeting with the Russian leader.
Since then, Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner have held a series of talks and negotiations in Moscow and Kyiv as part of theAmerican effort to end the war, as the US president ramps up efforts to broker a ceasefire as the war nears its five-year mark.
Ahead of the US midterm elections, Trump also announced a deal with Putin for Russia to supply diesel to the global market, which came as a setback to US' European allies, who continue to seek an end to the conflict in Kyiv.
The direct talks in China, which will also be followed by a historic trilateral with Chinese president Xi Jinping, are likely to intensify fears in Europe about the leaders making major decisions on the war that could force stark concessions on Ukraine.
Putin has continued to make demands for Ukrainian territory, which Kyiv has refused to concede.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDanita Yadav
Danita Yadav is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times. Based in New Delhi, Danita serves as a pivotal voice in international reportage in the team. Operating under the mandate of delivering "without the noise", Danita excels at distilling complex geopolitical developments into lucid, objective narratives which prioritise factual accuracy over sensationalism. In HT, Danita has been recognised for her breaking news efforts and time-bound coverage of the Air India crash, which has driven over 2 million users to the website through trusted, factual coverage of the incident. Thriving in high-pressure editorial environments, Danita has also cultivated a reputation for navigating the nuances of global diplomacy and cross-border policy. With over four years of experience in the journalism industry, Danita has spent her years diving deep into the coverage of international relations and global conflicts. She has previously worked with the news teams at Outlook India and Times Network, covering a wide range of beats and topics, from education curricula and student protests to Indian politics and international conflicts such as the Ukraine, Gaza, and Sudan wars. Danita earned her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from Kamala Nehru College, University of Delhi. Beyond the newsroom and her love for international relations, you'll find Danita 'geeking' out over books, music and BTS. Her appreciation for global pop culture and storytelling also added to her unique perspective on the "soft power" dynamics that increasingly have shaped international relations in the ever-changing global order.Read More