‘AI almost completely good, but won't allow it to be stifled': Trump opposes regulation
"The United States is proud to be the world leader in superintelligence," Trump said.
US President Donald Trump on Thursday described artificial intelligence (AI) as “almost completely good” but pushed back against its “robust regulation”, saying American innovation should not be put under foreign control.
"The United States is also proud to be the world leader in superintelligence, SI, the greatest technological transformation since the Industrial Revolution. It's amazing when you say that, but it seems to be true. Americans invented—we just invented SI, and it is unleashing extraordinary prosperity and growth for people all around the globe," Trump told leaders at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting in Shenzhen.
The Republican cautioned against “bad elements”. "But we have to watch it. We have to be careful. We have to cherish it. It’s almost completely good, but it’s got some bad elements. So we have to be very careful in managing those bad elements. So we oppose any form of robust regulation or anything to control or stifle SI, and we won’t allow that to happen," he added.
The US president has consistently opposed calls for global supervision of AI. His remarks came days after the US and nine partner countries, including India, signed the San Francisco Declaration on the Secure Foundations of Enduring Prosperity on November 15.
Signed during the Pax Silica Founders Retreat in San Francisco, the declaration seeks to strengthen cooperation on sensitive technologies, critical infrastructure and supply chain security underpinning the emerging SI era.
It also outlines a framework for protecting sensitive technologies and critical infrastructure while strengthening trusted supply chains and international cooperation in the development of emerging technologies.
In his United Nations General Assembly speech on September 22, Trump said AI should be called “superintelligence.” “The use of the word artificial makes intelligence fake,” he said. “It is not fake. It's actually amazing.”
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