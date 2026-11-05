JD(U) welcomes two-year extension for Agniveers, calls it 'wonderful Diwali gift'

In a major overhaul of the Agnipath scheme, the government on Wednesday announced that Agniveers set to exit the military at the end of their four-year tenure will be given an additional two-year extension and subsequent permanent recruitment subject to meeting specific eligibility criteria.

JD national spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan Prasad told PTI that the party had made certain suggestions when the scheme was introduced and expressed happiness over the latest decision, describing it as a "wonderful Diwali gift" for Agniveers.

New Delhi, The Janata Dal on Thursday welcomed the Centre's decision to give Agniveers an additional two-year extension, saying the move will benefit young people aspiring to join the armed forces, particularly in states like Bihar where a large number of youths enlist in the Army.

What changed in the Agniveer scheme with the two-year extension?

What changed in the Agniveer scheme with the two-year extension?

The decision was announced by Chief of Defence Staff Gen N S Raja Subramani, shortly after the Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister approved the changes as recommended by the three services following an exhaustive review of the military recruitment scheme.

Under the Agnipath scheme rolled out in June 2022, soldiers were recruited for a four-year term, with a provision to retain only 25 per cent of them in regular services.

The changes in the scheme were brought in just over three weeks before around 18,300 Agniveers were to exit the armed forces by December 31 after completing their four-year tenure.

"The Janata Dal had given some suggestions when the Agniveer scheme was introduced. We are happy that Agniveers have received such a wonderful Diwali gift," Prasad said.

"Now, this is important because while 25 per cent of Agniveers will go into regular service, the Army has also decided to offer a second engagement of two years to the remaining 75 per cent of Agniveers," he said.

Prasad said the Chief of Defence Staff had also stated that the proposal had been under review for a long time.

"Along with this, another big announcement is that after completing these two years, Agniveers who meet the prescribed criteria will be considered for regular service," he said.

Referring to the Army's requirements in the context of modern warfare, he said, "Seeing this experiment in the Indian Army moving in the right direction, major decisions have been taken."

Welcoming the decision from Bihar's perspective, Prasad said, "In a state like Bihar, a large number of young people join the Indian Army to serve the country. This opportunity will further increase the attraction among people aspiring to join the Army."

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