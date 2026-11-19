A bridge over the Bhakra Main Line Canal on the Patiala-Sangrur Bypass collapsed early Thursday when two trucks were crossing it, leaving the vehicles stranded in the damaged structure, and one of them catching fire, officials said. The bridge collapsed over the Bhakhra Canal near Pasiana village on the Patiala-Sangrur Bypass, in Patiala on Thursday. (ANI)

No casualties were reported in the incident that occurred near Pasiana village around 6 am, the officials added. The exact cause of the bridge collapse is yet to be ascertained.

The 60-metre-long steel truss bridge on the Patiala Bypass section of NH-64 (New NH-07) suddenly gave way, causing the two trucks to plunge into the collapsed portion. One of the trucks caught fire, according to the driver of one of the vehicles, Sukhwinder Singh.

One of the trucks caught fire shortly after the incident, Sukhwinder Singh, driver of one of the affected vehicles, told reporters. Fire brigade teams rushed to the spot and managed to douse the blaze.

"When another truck went down, I tried to suddenly bring my truck to a halt. I sustained an injury in my leg," Singh was quoted as saying by PTI. "I have been driving a truck for 35 years and this is the first time I am seeing such an incident," he added,

He added that locals said the bridge used to shake and they had alerted the authorities.