Ranji Trophy Live Updates Round 4 Day 4: Mumbai eye outright win vs Railways; TN close in on bonus-point victory

Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of Day 4 of Round 4 of the Ranji Trophy. Mumbai will look to build on their 311-run lead against Railways and push for an outright victory, while Tamil Nadu are closing in on a bonus-point win against Chhattisgarh. Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh also have plenty at stake, with the latter needing 364 more runs to pull off a daunting chase. Stay tuned for all the latest scores, wickets and key developments from across the grounds.