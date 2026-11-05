Chawri Bazar building collapse LIVE: Rescue ops underway; eyewitness says ‘woke up to crashing sound’
Chawri Bazar building collapse LIVE: The incident was reported at 9:50am from Gali Sitara, near the Chawri Bazaar Metro station.
- 2 Mins agoPublic rescued four people before Delhi fire services team arrived
- 12 Mins agoBuilding collapse in New Seemapuri killed 4 last month
- 18 Mins agoPortion of 160-year-old Town Hall in Chandni Chowk collapsed yesterday
- 30 Mins agoWere asleep when we heard a crashing sound, says eyewitness
- 33 Mins agoNDRF carries out search and rescue ops
- 33 Mins ago2 dead, 1 injured in incident
- 42 Mins agoThree-storey under-construction building collapses in Old Delhi market
Chawri Bazar building collapse LIVE: At least two people died after a three-storey under-construction building collapsed in Old Delhi's Chawri Bazar on Thursday morning. Additionally, several people were reportedly feared trapped. The incident was reported at 9:50am from Gali Sitara, near the Chawri Bazar Metro station. At least six fire units, including water tenders and rescue vehicles, were rushed to the scene, PTI reported, quoting officials....Read More
The incident comes amid the peak festive season rush, with Diwali just around the corner. Wholesale markets such as Chandni Chowk, Chawri Bazar and Lajpat Nagar see massive footfall of shoppers during this time.
Meanwhile, a more than 160-year-old Town Hall -- a Grade-I protected heritage building owned by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) -- also collapsed in Chandni Chowk, HT reported on Wednesday. In the incident, the facade, first floor, roof, walls of the main entrance porch and the clock mounted above it were left collapsed.
Last month, four people, including two children, were killed after a five-storey residential building collapsed in the capital's Seemapuri area.
Chawri Bazar building collapse LIVE: Public rescued four people before Delhi fire services team arrived
Chawri Bazar building collapse LIVE: Assistant Divisional Officer Rajesh Shukla said that the public in the area rescued four people from the building before the Delhi fire services team arrived at the spot. All four people have been taken to Lok Nayak hospital.
He further said that the two people later removed from the building were already dead.
Chawri Bazar building collapse LIVE: Building collapse in New Seemapuri killed 4 last month
Chawri Bazar building collapse LIVE: Four people were killed after a five-storey building collapsed in New Seemapuri last month.
The deceased included two children, a 21-year-old pregnant woman and two other women, police had confirmed, HT reported earlier.
Later, one of the two other deceased women was identified as Nusrat, daughter of the building owner Mohammad Anwar, ho was not present at the time of the collapse.
Chawri Bazar building collapse LIVE: Portion of 160-year-old Town Hall in Chandni Chowk collapsed yesterday
Chawri Bazar building collapse LIVE: A large section of Chandni Chowk's more than 160-year-old Town Hall -- a Grade-I protected heritage building owned by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) -- collapsed on Wednesday, damaging its facade, first floor, roof, walls of the main entrance porch and the clock mounted above it, HT reported.
Ironically, the historic building is owned by the very civic body responsible for protecting and maintaining heritage structures across Delhi.
The complex, which has remained largely unused since MCD shifted its headquarters from this building in 2011-12, has crumbling corridors, damaged windows, peeling plaster and blocked passageways.
Chawri Bazar building collapse LIVE: Were asleep when we heard a crashing sound, says eyewitness
Chawri Bazar building collapse LIVE: An eyewitness, identified as Mohd Nayeem, told news agency ANI that he was asleep when a crashing sound was heard. He said his family thought that their own house was collapsing.
Nayeem also said that injured labourers at the site stated that about three or four people were in the building at the time of the incident.
"This happened around 9:00 or 9:30. We were asleep when we heard a crashing sound. We all got up and rushed outside. We thought our own house was collapsing. When we checked, we realized it was the house being built next door. Three or four lintels had already been cast, and they all collapsed at once. One of the injured laborers said there were about three or four people there. We saw a body being taken out. This building was under construction for the last 3-4 months," he told ANI.
Chawri Bazar building collapse LIVE: NDRF carries out search and rescue ops
Chawri Bazar building collapse LIVE: The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is carrying out search and rescue operations at the building collapse site in Chawri Bazar.
Chawri Bazar building collapse LIVE: 2 dead, 1 injured in incident
Chawri Bazar building collapse LIVE: Two people died and one other was injured after a three-storey under-construction building collapsed in Old Delhi's Chawri Bazar.
Chawri Bazar building collapse LIVE: Three-storey under-construction building collapses in Old Delhi market
Chawri Bazar building collapse LIVE: A three-storey under-construction building collapsed in Old Delhi's Chawri Bazar on Thursday morning. Several people are also reportedly feared trapped.
The incident was reported at 9:50am from Gali Sitara, near the Chawri Bazar Metro station.
At least six fire units, including water tenders and rescue vehicles, were rushed to the scene, PTI reported, quoting officials.