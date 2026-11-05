Ramayana movie review, release live updates: India's biggest film arrives, Ranbir-Yash-starrer set to shatter records
Ramayana Movie Review LIVE: Nitesh Tiwari-directed Ramayana Part 1 stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Yash as Ravana, and Sai Pallavi as Sita. It is the most expensive Indian film ever made.
Ramayana Movie Review LIVE: The most expensive film in Indian history is here as Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana releases worldwide on a grand scale. The film, backed by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios, boasts an international crew and A-listers from India in its cast • Ramayana is an adaptation of Valmiki's epic and also draws from other sources of the story, including Tulsidas' Ramcharitmanas...Read More
• Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the mythological epic has a screenplay by Tiwari and Shridhar Raghavan
• Ramayana released in theatres worldwide on November 5 with paid preview shows on November 4 in the United States and Canada.
• The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana. The recently released film is Part 1 of an intended duology
• Ramayana also features Ravie Dubey, Rakul Preet Singh, Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, Adinath Kothare, Kajal Aggarwal, and Anupam Kher
• Sunny Deol plays Lord Hanuman in the two films, but his character reportedly appears only in Part 2
• Made on a reported budget of ₹1600 crore, Ramayana Part 1 is the most expensive Indian film ever made
• Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman have collaborated for the first time to compose music for the film, which also boasts several other Hollywood technicians
• Produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash, Ramayana also boasts of visual effects by Namit's DNEG, an eight-time Oscar-winning studio
• Ramayana's advance bookings crossed ₹150 crore before release, with the opening day alone accounting for over ₹80 crore of that
• Sony Pictures is handling the film's global distribution, excluding India, while Dharma Productions is distributing the film in the Hindi-speaking market. Ramayana has released in a staggering 70,000 screens worldwide
Ramayana Movie Review LIVE: The biggest Indian film ever
Ramayana Part 1 has been mounted on a reported budget of ₹1600 crore. No Indian film has ever exceeded ₹600 crore in budget before this. Additionally, it is releasing worldwide on 70,000 screens, unprecedented for an Indian film.
Ramayana Movie Review LIVE: Namit Malhotra on film's relevance
In the US, film's producer Namit Malhotra addressed questions about its relevance. "In India, there are a lot of questions like, 'Why are they making the Ramayana when there have been so many Ramayanas? We already know the story.' And I'm like, 'Listen, we're making it because we want to show you the version of this story that you've never seen.' No television show, no street play, no Ram Leela has ever shown you the Ramayana on this scale and with this spectacle that we are making...Much like an Avatar or an Avengers movie or think about Spider-Man or The Odyssey. We're putting Ramayana right up there next to all of those spectacles," Namit told PTI.
Ramayana Movie Review LIVE: India's most expensive film is here
After years of production and over a year of promotions, Namit Malhotra's Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, has released worldwide.