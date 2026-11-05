Tanker hit by 2 unidentified projectiles off Qatar coast, crew status remains unknown: UKMTO
The incident comes as Qatar increases its efforts to mediate an end to the war between the United States and Iran.
A tanker was struck by two unidentified projectiles around 50 nautical miles north of Madinat ash Shamal in Qatar on November 4 at 23:20 GMT, Reuters reported citing the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency said on Thursday.
The British maritime agency said the condition of the crew and the extent of any damage to the vessel were not yet known.
Qatar steps up efforts to mediate US-Iran war
The incident comes as Qatar increases its efforts to mediate an end to the war between the United States and Iran.
Also read | Pakistan-bound LNG tanker attacked near Strait of Hormuz despite Iranian nod; Qatar, Saudi condemn attack
Qatar's foreign ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday that both countries were reviewing proposals put forward by mediators and that discussions were continuing.
Another Qatar-linked vessel hit in October
In a separate incident, Qatar's Nakilat said on Sunday that its liquefied natural gas carrier, Al Mayeda, was hit by unidentified objects while sailing through the Gulf on October 30.
No crew members were injured in the incident, and there was no environmental impact, the company said. It added that the vessel remained safe and operational while an assessment of the impact was being carried out.
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