India’s offices are busy again. Across business hubs such as Gurugram, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Mumbai, organisations have moved beyond the initial debate around hybrid work and are beginning to ask a more fundamental question: What makes a workplace worth coming to? Young workforce (Representational image)

The focus is shifting from attendance to experience. Employees want environments where they can concentrate, collaborate, connect with colleagues and feel comfortable spending their working day. For businesses, this is no longer just a question of office design. It is increasingly linked to productivity, employee engagement and retention.

This shift is particularly significant for India. The country is witnessing substantial growth in its commercial real estate and workplace infrastructure, with offices being designed today expected to serve organisations well into the next decade. At the same time, the workforce is becoming younger, more diverse and more vocal about its expectations. The opportunity is to build workplaces that respond to these changing needs rather than simply accommodate more people.

Gen Z is becoming an increasingly influential part of India’s workforce, with its share expected to grow significantly over the coming decade. For this generation, the workplace is an important part of the overall employee experience. The quality of the environment can influence how people perceive an organisation and their willingness to work there.

Haworth’s 2026 Global Employee Experience research found that 71% of respondents said workplace quality strongly influences whether they want to work for an organisation. This underlines an important point: The physical workplace continues to matter, even as flexibility becomes a standard part of working life.

For employers, the challenge is to create environments that encourage people to remain engaged over time. A well-designed office can support this by making everyday work more comfortable, purposeful and productive.

Workplace design must begin with an understanding of how people actually spend their time. Haworth’s research, which surveyed more than 3,300 office workers across 20 industries, found that employees spend an average of 48% of their working day on focused work, 30% collaborating and 22% on restoration.

The findings highlight a gap between the nature of work and the way many offices are planned. Focused work accounts for nearly half the working day, yet open, high-density environments often leave employees struggling with noise and distractions. Many resort to headphones, postpone complex tasks until they can work from home or seek quieter spaces after office hours.

This is a clear indication that workplace planning needs to move beyond maximising seating capacity. Offices must offer a balance of environments that support different activities throughout the day.

Privacy is an important part of this equation. Deep work is not exclusive to senior leadership; employees at every level need access to spaces where they can concentrate without interruption. Where individual offices are not feasible, quiet zones, acoustic solutions and enclosed settings can provide the necessary support.

The objective is not to create more barriers within the workplace, but to give people the right environment for the task at hand.

As organisations look to optimise real estate, unassigned seating is becoming more common. Globally, 52% of office workers no longer have an assigned desk. For Indian businesses managing rapid growth and rising real estate costs, this model is likely to gain further traction.

However, flexibility cannot simply mean removing assigned desks. Haworth’s research indicates that employees without assigned seating report lower satisfaction, productivity and sense of belonging. These outcomes improve when people have access to a variety of settings, including quiet areas, collaborative zones and bookable rooms.

A successful flexible workplace is one where employees can make meaningful choices. They should be able to move between settings based on the nature of their work, whether that involves individual concentration, team discussions or informal interactions.

Without this choice, flexible seating can become a source of friction, with employees competing for available spaces and struggling to establish a sense of belonging.

Acoustics also deserves particular attention. Noise remains one of the most common workplace complaints globally, and the challenge can be amplified in India’s high-density office environments. Addressing it through thoughtful zoning, acoustic treatments and spatial planning is essential to making flexibility work.

One of the most important developments in workplace design is the growing recognition of neurodiversity. Approximately one in five people is neurodivergent, and individuals can experience sound, light, movement and visual stimuli differently.

Haworth’s research found that 34% of neurodivergent respondents coped with unsuitable workplace environments by leaving the office altogether. Acoustic rooms and booths were among the first spaces they sought.

This reinforces the need for workplaces that recognise individual differences rather than assume that a single environment will work for everyone. Grouping spaces according to noise levels, offering a mix of open and enclosed settings, providing softer lighting and reducing visual clutter in focus areas can make a meaningful difference.

Importantly, these measures are not relevant only to neurodivergent employees. They can improve the workplace experience for everyone. Designing for a wider range of needs ultimately creates more inclusive and adaptable environments.

While productivity and concentration are important, the workplace also serves a fundamental social purpose. Relationships, informal conversations and shared experiences remain central to how organisations function.

Haworth’s research found that 92% of respondents consider informal conversations at work important. These interactions often happen outside formal meeting rooms, around coffee counters, in corridors, lounges and shared spaces.

In India, where professional relationships are often strengthened through personal connections, these moments carry particular value. They create opportunities for employees to exchange ideas, build trust and learn from colleagues. For younger professionals, informal interactions with experienced team members can also be an important source of learning and mentorship.

Workplaces must therefore make room for these interactions. Collaborative lounges, social spaces and thoughtfully designed common areas can encourage spontaneous conversations without disrupting focused work.

Equally important is the need for restoration. Access to daylight, plants, natural materials and spaces for short breaks can contribute to a more balanced working environment. The workplace should support not just the hours people spend working, but also their ability to sustain energy and engagement throughout the day.

As Artificial Intelligence (AI) takes on a greater share of routine and repetitive tasks, the value of human capabilities such as judgement, creativity, problem-solving and collaboration will become increasingly significant.

This will influence how workplaces are designed. Offices will need to support the activities where human interaction and intelligence create the greatest value: Thinking deeply, exchanging ideas, solving complex problems and building relationships.

The future workplace will not be defined simply by how many people it can accommodate or how efficiently it uses space. Its success will increasingly depend on how effectively it enables people to perform, connect and contribute.

Organisations that recognise this shift early will be better positioned to create workplaces that support both business performance and employee experience.

For India’s business leaders, the next phase of workplace planning presents an opportunity to rethink how offices are designed and experienced.

The starting point should be the people who use them. Organisations need to understand how employees spend their working day, what affects their concentration, where they collaborate and what they need to feel comfortable and supported.

This understanding should translate into workplaces that offer choice, flexibility, privacy and opportunities for connection. It also calls for a more thoughtful approach to space planning, where employee needs and business objectives are considered together.

India’s economic growth will increasingly depend on the productivity, creativity and contribution of its people. The workplaces we build today must reflect that reality. We believe the future of workspaces lies in designing environments that put people first, creating spaces that enable individuals and organisations to do their best work. After all, the future of India’s workplaces must be built around the people who will build India.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Manish Khandelwal, managing director, Haworth India.