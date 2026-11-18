PAOLO DECUZZI has spent decades trying to get tiny devices to do big things. The biomedical engineer, based at the Italian Institute of Technology in Genoa, has devised an assortment of nanotechnologies that aim to deliver drugs more effectively. To turn these inventions into working medical treatments, he has long collaborated with American scientists on projects funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the largest funder of biomedical research in the world. But last year the NIH abruptly suspended an investigation to study a microscopic plate Dr Decuzzi had invented to deliver drugs directly into arthritic joints. He estimates that another one, intended for cancer patients, was set back by as much as two years. The biomedical engineer, based at the Italian Institute of Technology in Genoa, has devised an assortment of nanotechnologies that aim to deliver drugs more effectively.

Many researchers have experienced something similar. In the fiscal year ending September 2024 the NIH gave an estimated $400m to 3,600 collaborating foreign scientists. It was a fraction of the nearly $35bn in grants the agency doled out, but an easy target for the Trump administration as it cut NIH projects broadly. The result is that America’s system for funding international research has been gutted.

Extensive internal NIH data shared with The Economist on the condition of anonymity shows the scale of the change. In the fiscal years 2022-2024 the agency awarded an average of 2,040 grants a year to projects with foreign components. The average for 2025 and 2026 was 38% lower (see chart 1). In its pursuit of transparency and accountability, the administration has disrupted valuable science and made spending more inscrutable.

For all of America’s science dominance, some resources cannot easily be found at home. Dr Decuzzi’s microparticles, for example, cannot be bought off the shelf. Conducting clinical trials on rare diseases often requires enrolling patients from countries where cases are more common.

Such collaborations have long been governed by strict conditions, at least on paper. The existing guidelines were blown apart in May 2025, however, when the NIH barred American universities from using an established scheme to pass grant money to their overseas partners. Projects that already had funding could continue, but those waiting for their next yearly instalment were suspended until the following spring. For over a year, the NIH essentially shut off its means of funding new international research partnerships.

The architect of this overhaul is Jay Bhattacharya, who has led the NIH since April 2025. He is also a vocal proponent of the covid lab-leak hypothesis, which contends that the virus escaped from the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China. (America’s National Intelligence Council has concluded, albeit with low confidence, that a natural origin was more likely.) The lab had previously received NIH funding, which troubles Dr Bhattacharya. “The goal”, he said in a 2025 interview with Christianity Today, an Evangelical magazine, is “to put those foreign collaborations on more solid footing so that a Wuhan situation never happens again”.

Concerns about oversight are not unfounded. After the pandemic the institute in Wuhan refused to co-operate with its American research partner, leaving investigators unable to retrieve records of NIH-funded research that could help establish the virus’s origins. In 2023 the Government Accountability Office (GAO), a congressional watchdog, found that the NIH “had not taken near-term steps to manage risks” associated with funding research abroad, and made recommendations that the agency then acted on.

The Trump administration has gone much further. Although foreign grants make up a small share of NIH awards, they have suffered disproportionately. At the National Institute on Ageing grants with a foreign component fell by 49%, compared with 11% for domestic grants. At both the children’s health and biomedical imaging institutes foreign grants declined by over 40% even as domestic awards rose slightly (see chart 2). Funding of new large projects has all but stopped. Grants of $5m or more that include a foreign component fell from an average of 20 from 2022 to 2024 to just three in 2026.

The reductions cut across nearly every institute but those studying infectious diseases and mental health saw the largest drop in the number of projects. The Economist’s analysis reveals that the number of grants whose title mentions Africa, clinical trials, children, mothers, HIV or “ageing and dementia” was roughly half that of the average during the previous three years.

For Dr Decuzzi the chaos means years of lost postdoctoral students, slower discoveries and more paperwork. “Once we have destroyed things, rebuilding is actually very difficult,” he laments. For others the consequences have been grimmer still. Dvora Joseph Davey, an epidemiologist studying HIV at the University of California in Los Angeles, has long been affiliated with the University of Cape Town. In May 2025 the NIH pulled her international funding, forcing her to end a clinical trial. She had been investigating how best to prevent HIV transmission among pregnant and breastfeeding women in a country where roughly 20% of women of reproductive age have the virus. Study participants subsequently lost access to PrEP, a kind of drug that reduces the risk of HIV infection by 99%. Two women in her study who stopped taking the drug became infected and one of them transmitted the virus to her baby. Dr Bhattacharya calls this case “unfortunate”, but says that ensuring patient care following a grant suspension is the researchers’ responsibility.

The internal data shared with The Economist do not identify spending by country, but grant titles suggest that South Africa has been hit particularly hard. Between 2022 and 2024 a yearly average of 18 new foreign grants contained South Africa in their title. In 2026 that figure dropped to one. A separate analysis by Grant Witness, a non-profit, suggests that the focus of funded research is also changing. A comparison of grants shows that references to Africa had been removed from 184 grant abstracts in 2025 and 2026. Researchers in South Africa have also been tangled up in Mr Trump’s dispute with their government over allegations of a “white genocide” against Afrikaners. In February 2025 Mr Trump halted American aid to South Africa, a restriction the NIH interpreted as applying to its research grants, too. It was not until August 2026 that Dr Bhattacharya announced that NIH grants were exempt, though that came too late for many projects, like Dr Joseph Davey’s.

The damage to international research networks is so far more tangible than the improvements to oversight. Under the previous system much of the quotidian monitoring of foreign grants fell to American universities and their armies of compliance officers, lawyers and contractors. A former university vice president for research, speaking on the condition of anonymity, acknowledged that institutions’ diligence varied enormously. A better approach, they argue, would have been to demand more rigour from all universities and hold them accountable when they fell short.

Instead the NIH has stripped universities of their primary means of enforcing compliance: control of the purse. Dr Bhattacharya says that foreign institutions are “building up their capacity to comply with American oversight requirements”. The change, he argues, will allow NIH professionals to take the oversight burden away from universities.

How exactly this would be done remains unclear. “The NIH does not have a detailed investigatory culture or enforcement capacities,” says Doni Bloomfield, a law professor at Fordham University in New York. Meanwhile, staff across the NIH argue that the new system has increased paperwork while incentivising applicants to find loopholes. “This is all just making people minimise, recharacterise or completely hide foreign involvement,” says one programme officer. “We are going to get dramatically less oversight.”