American singer hits out at Rahul Gandhi over his ‘PM Modi is frightened of Trump’ remark

An American singer has slammed Rahul Gandhi for his tweet about PM Modi. In a tweet, Mary Millben addressed the Congress leader, saying he was “wrong” and she doesn’t “expect him to understand this type of leadership.” Mary Millben slammed Rahul Gandhi on X. (X/@MaryMillben, PTI)

What did Rahul Gandhi post?

In an October 16 post, Rahul Gandhi wrote, “PM Modi is frightened of Trump.” He then listed five reasons to support his statement.

Re-sharing Gandhi’s tweet, Millben wrote, “PM Modi is not afraid of President Trump. PM Modi understands the long game and his diplomacy with the U.S. is strategic.”

“Just as @POTUS will always put America’s interests first, so will PM Modi do what is best for India. And I applaud that. That’s what Heads of State do. They do and say what is best for their country.”

In the concluding lines of the tweet, she wrote, “I don’t expect you to understand this type of leadership because you don’t possess the acumen to be PM of India. Best to return to your ‘I hate India’ tour that has an audience of one - you.”

How did social media react?

An individual wrote, “Well said, Mary. Any true nationalist can see Modiji’s smart diplomacy and long-term vision. Those whose hearts lie elsewhere may never understand. Good to see even a US citizen recognises this and gives him a fitting reply.” Another added, “Well said! PM Modi doesn’t play for applause; he plays for India’s long-term advantage. That’s true leadership.”

A third X user posted, “I totally agree with you. He is a visionary leader and understands the US market. Trump will soon be out of politics, but we as a nation have to keep healthy relationships with the US.”