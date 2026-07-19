Who is Uday Ruddarraju? Indian-origin techie becomes OpenAI's CTO of Compute

OpenAI has promoted Indian-origin tech leader Uday Ruddarraju to the role of Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Compute - about a year after he joined the company from Elon Musk's xAI. OpenAI has promoted Uday Ruddarraju to the role of Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Compute. (LinkedIn/Uday Ruddarraju)

"I'm excited to share that I'm stepping into the CTO, Compute role at OpenAI," Ruddarraju announced in a LinkedIn post.

Reflecting on his first year at OpenAI, the techie added, "My first 12 months at OpenAI have been incredibly rewarding. Our Compute team has worked relentlessly to bring capacity online quickly and reliably, while doing the deep systems across compute, network and storage, and ML work needed to train frontier models like GPT‑5.6."

Looking ahead, he said OpenAI is focused on significantly expanding its AI infrastructure. "We're on a mission to build the world's largest compute footprint so frontier AI can reach everyone and every workflow," he wrote.

"We have a very exciting compute ramp and roadmap coming up. There is a lot to build across large scale distributed systems, hardware, manufacturing, and data center builds spanning civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering. We're hiring exceptional people across the stack," he added.