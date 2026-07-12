OpenAI engineer’s ‘LOL’ message takes centre stage in Apple’s legal fight

Apple has filed a lawsuit against OpenAI, accusing the artificial intelligence company of encouraging prospective recruits to study confidential Apple material and bring unreleased hardware components to job interviews, Bloomberg reported. Apple accused OpenAI of encouraging recruits to bring trade secrets and hardware prototypes to interviews.

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The 40-page complaint claims OpenAI carried out a “systematic effort to acquire, retain and use” Apple’s confidential information as it works to build a new generation of AI-powered devices that could eventually challenge the iPhone.

Former engineer accused of accessing files The lawsuit focuses partly on former iPhone engineer Chang Liu, who left Apple to join OpenAI’s hardware division. Apple alleges that Liu failed to return a company-issued MacBook and continued accessing internal file servers after joining OpenAI because of a software bug.

“LOL, I found out I can access the [network storage], so funny,” Liu allegedly wrote to former Apple colleague Alyssa Peng. Apple claims he then downloaded presentations, hardware designs, manufacturing information and testing procedures.

Peng allegedly replied, “I’m ready,” and helped him obtain further information using her laptop. She later also joined OpenAI’s hardware team.

Apple targets OpenAI’s recruitment practices Apple claims OpenAI encouraged employees to send confidential information from work devices to personal email accounts before resigning. The complaint also alleges that recruits were given “a checklist that Tang put together” to help them avoid detection by Apple’s security teams.

Former Apple executive Tang Tan, now OpenAI’s chief hardware officer, is accused of using interviews to gather information about upcoming products. Apple also alleges that candidates were asked to bring batteries, logic boards, prototypes and other unreleased components to “show-and-tell” sessions.

One employee was reportedly “surprised people have brought” unreleased hardware to interviews and said he “didn’t know we could take those from the office.”

OpenAI denies interest in trade secrets OpenAI rejected the allegations, saying it has “no interest in other companies’ trade secrets.”

“We remain focused on building innovative technology that empowers people everywhere,” a company spokesperson said.

The dispute follows OpenAI’s $6.5 billion acquisition of io Products, the hardware startup founded by Tan and former Apple design chief Jony Ive. Apple says OpenAI’s recruitment campaign has drawn more than 400 former employees and weakened several engineering teams.

“OpenAI’s nascent hardware business now rests on the shakiest of foundations, rotten to its core by its illegal reliance on misappropriated trade secrets,” Apple said.

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Apple claims it contacted OpenAI in February seeking an investigation but received no response. The employees named in the lawsuit did not respond to requests for comment.