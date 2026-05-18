Sam Altman says ‘ChatGPT Images 2.0 loves India’ as users create over 1 billion AI images

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has highlighted India’s growing use of the company’s new image generation tool, ChatGPT Images 2.0, saying that users in the country have already created more than one billion images with it. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman praises India as ChatGPT Images 2.0 crosses 1 billion creations. (REUTERS)

(Also read: Sam Altman says he can't imagine raising his newborn without ChatGPT, internet calls it 'stunted perspective')

Taking to X, Altman wrote, “ChatGPT Images 2.0 loves India. Already more than 1 billion images created there; awesome to see.”

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