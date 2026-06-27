Who is Prabhjeet Singh? Ex-Uber India head, IIT-IIM alum set to join OpenAI as India MD
Prabhjeet Singh will join OpenAI in September to lead its India business.
Prabhjeet Singh is reportedly set to join OpenAI as managing director, as Sam Altman’s company looks to expand and strengthen its presence in India. Singh, former Uber India head, will become OpenAI's most senior leader in India.
Singh will be responsible for performance across consumer growth, enterprise adoption and partnerships, according to ANI.
Who is Prabhjeet Singh?
Singh completed his schooling at Delhi Public School - R. K. Puram and then earned a B.Tech degree from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur. The executive completed his higher studies with an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad.
He started his career as a senior analyst at Lehman Brothers but left after less than a year to join McKinsey & Company, where he worked for over nine years.
He then joined Uber in 2015 as a general manager and held various roles over the years, ultimately leaving the company as president of India and South Asia. He worked at Uber for nearly 12 years.
“I’m thrilled to have been given the responsibility of leading Uber in India and South Asia, and look forward to collaborating with exceptional teams and gifted colleagues across the Uber family to strengthen our services and product offerings. Uber is an integral part of the fabric of our cities and as they start moving again, we have prioritized the highest standards of safety, sustainability and service that our riders and drivers expect of us,” he said after he assumed the role of India head in Uber in 2020.
Though information about his personal life is sparse, Prabhjeet Singh lives in Bangalore with his wife and two daughters.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling.Read More