Who is Prabhjeet Singh? Ex-Uber India head, IIT-IIM alum set to join OpenAI as India MD

Prabhjeet Singh is reportedly set to join OpenAI as managing director, as Sam Altman’s company looks to expand and strengthen its presence in India. Singh, former Uber India head, will become OpenAI's most senior leader in India. Prabhjeet Singh is set to join OpenAI as India head. (LinkedIn/Prabhjeet Singh)

Singh will be responsible for performance across consumer growth, enterprise adoption and partnerships, according to ANI.

Who is Prabhjeet Singh? Singh completed his schooling at Delhi Public School - R. K. Puram and then earned a B.Tech degree from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur. The executive completed his higher studies with an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad.

He started his career as a senior analyst at Lehman Brothers but left after less than a year to join McKinsey & Company, where he worked for over nine years.

He then joined Uber in 2015 as a general manager and held various roles over the years, ultimately leaving the company as president of India and South Asia. He worked at Uber for nearly 12 years.

“I’m thrilled to have been given the responsibility of leading Uber in India and South Asia, and look forward to collaborating with exceptional teams and gifted colleagues across the Uber family to strengthen our services and product offerings. Uber is an integral part of the fabric of our cities and as they start moving again, we have prioritized the highest standards of safety, sustainability and service that our riders and drivers expect of us,” he said after he assumed the role of India head in Uber in 2020.

Though information about his personal life is sparse, Prabhjeet Singh lives in Bangalore with his wife and two daughters.