Education minister Mithilesh Tiwari on Tuesday told the state assembly that the government would send a requisition this month to Bihar Public Service Commission ( BPSC) for another round of recruitment of teachers in primary, middle, secondary and higher secondary schools under TRE (Teacher Recruitment Examination) -4 Govt to make another round of recruitment of teachers under TRE-4

“The state government has made an assessment of the shortage of teachers subject-wise and school-wise in different districts. A requisition for recruitment of teachers will be sent to BPSC this month,” said the minister while replying to a question raised by Gautam Krishna from the RJD.

The state government has already announced that around 20,000 teachers for schools would be recruited every year over the next five years to meet the shortfall in primary to higher secondary schools.

In a call attention motion by Ruhel Ranjan on teachers’ transfer policy, the minister said there were certain anomalies in the policy and all shortcomings would be removed. He said the government had sought information about the status of availability of teachers subject-wise in each school and postings would be made based on the student-teacher ratio. “The posting of teachers in a proportionate manner would remove all shortcomings in the posting and transfer policy,” the minister said.

CM announces land to be given for school buildings

CM Samrat Choudhary on Tuesday announced in assembly that the government would provide land to such government schools which did not have their own. The CM, intervening during a reply by the education minister, said that government schools running on other premises without their own land would be able to construct their own buildings once land was allotted to such schools. “There are 600-700 high schools which do not have their land. In next six months, such schools would be provided land by the government,” the CM said.

Replying to a query by JD(U) MLA Manjit Kumar Singh, the education minister said there were around 2,276 primary and middle schools which did not have their own building while around 721 higher secondary schools had no building. “We have alloted funds for construction of buildings for 677 upgraded schools,” he said.