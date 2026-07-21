Bart Scott net worth and salary: How rich is former Ravens all-pro? All on his ESPN firing as co-host speaks out

Former Jets standout Bart Scott has been let go by ESPN amid significant layoffs. On Tuesday morning, Chris Carlin, Scott's radio co-host, discussed the news live on Bart & Carlin. Bart Scott firing: Chris Carlin shared his feelings about Bart Scott's dismissal from ESPN, expressing sorrow and acknowledging the difficulty of such layoffs in the industry.

Scott, 45, became a part of ESPN New York in 2017, initially featuring on The Michael Kay Show and Humpty & Canty. He served as an NFL analyst for CBS from 2013 until 2017. In 2020, Scott was appointed as a full-time host, collaborating with Alan Hahn, and later moved to join Chris Carlin in 2025 for their current program.

As of now, Carlin will host a solo show on weekdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., as per The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand.

Bart Scott's co-host Chris Carlin calls it ‘a very tough day’ Speaking about Bart Scott's departure from ESPN New York, Carlin said: “Frankly, it’s all just kind of setting in. There’s a lot of things that are still up in the air. So, just to not ignore it completely, because that would be somewhat silly on my part for sure. There’s not a whole lot more I can say about it at the moment.”

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Sharing his experience of being laid off before, he stated, “Similar to a lot of colleagues, I have been in this position before. I am thinking of them. And it’s not an easy place to be. If you personally have been there before in your career, you know what it’s like.”

He further lauded Scott by mentioning that “I love him. Just for so many people, this is a very tough day. This is an unfortunate reality across a lot of industries these days, especially ours.”

“Frankly, it’s all just kind of setting in. There’s a lot of things that are still up in the air. So, just to not ignore it completely, because that would be somewhat silly on my part for sure. There’s not a whole lot more I can say about it at the moment.”

Bart Scott's net worth and salary Bart Scott is a former American football player with a net worth estimated at $5 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. He was reportedly receiving an annual salary of $4.2 million.

Hailing from Detroit, Michigan, Bart Scott showcased remarkable football skills during his high school years, although he faced challenges academically. He managed to improve his grades in his senior year, which led to a scholarship offer from Southern Illinois University. During his final year, he was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens. He later returned to complete his degree in Economics.

Scott played for the Ravens from 2002 to 2008 and earned a Pro-Bowl selection in 2006. In 2009, he entered free agency and opted to sign with the New York Jets to reunite with Head Coach Rex Ryan.