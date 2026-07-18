Who is Ryan Gold? Inside ex-Cardinals executive's tenure as NFL hands suspension over gambling violations

Another sports betting controversy has surfaced, this time involving an NFL front office executive. Arizona Cardinals personnel executive Ryan Gold has been suspended indefinitely after violating the NFL's gambling policy. (Arizona Cardinals website)

Arizona Cardinals personnel executive Ryan Gold has been suspended indefinitely after violating the league's gambling policy, according to an Associated Press report.

Who is Ryan Gold? According to information available on the Arizona Cardinals' official website, Ryan Gold was entering his 13th season with the organization and his second as Director of College Scouting after earning a promotion in June 2025.

Before taking on that role, he spent three seasons (2022–24) as Assistant Director of College Scouting, having previously worked as the club's College Scouting Coordinator from 2018 to 2021.

What was his role? As Director of College Scouting, Gold oversaw the Cardinals' day-to-day college scouting operations.

His responsibilities included supervising evaluations of NFL Draft prospects, managing the college scouting staff, coordinating the team's pre-draft process, and serving as the organization's liaison with the National Football Scouting service.

NFL issues statement on Gold The NFL announced on Friday that its investigation found Gold had shared confidential, non-public information about the Cardinals' selections in the 2026 NFL Draft before the picks were officially announced.

The investigation also concluded that he placed parlay wagers on both NFL and college football games.

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In a statement, the league reiterated its strict stance on gambling violations:

“The Gambling Policy, which is annually reviewed with all NFL personnel, strictly prohibits anyone in the NFL from participating in or facilitating any form of sports gambling, and from providing third parties non-public information.