Who is Jen Belichick? Why did a judge order Bill Belichick's daughter-in-law's arrest? Details

NFL coaching legend Bill Belichick is no stranger to controversies. Starting with his relationships, his coaching decisions and his family, nothing is off limits when it comes to the fans of the eight-time Super Bowl-winning coach. Jen with Bill Belichick's son, Steve Belichik (left) and Bill Belichik with his girlfriend, Jordan Hudson. (Facebook/@jennifer.schmitt.31 and AP)

The 74-year-old has rarely been in the news since his less-than-ideal tenure as the head coach of the University of North Carolina football in the NCAA. But that changed on Monday, thanks to Jen Belichick, the wife of Bill Belichick's son, Steve.

The Carolina Post reported on Monday that a judge in Brunswick County, North Carolina, has issued an order for the arrest of Jen Belichick, according to the New York Post. This has brought the veteran football coach back in the news.

Why Was Jen Belichick's Arrest Ordered The report claimed that court documents from Brunswick County showed that the order for Jen Belichick's arrest stems from a May 21 traffic stop in North Carolina.

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According to the report, Jen Belichick was stopped and cited for speeding by a North Carolina State Highway trooper. She was slated to appear in court in relation to the case on Friday, July 10. However, she failed to show up, leading the judge to issue a warrant for her arrest, according to the report.

As of now, it is unclear if Jen Belichick has been taken into custody. Ht.com could not independently locate an entry for Jen Belichick in Brunswick County jail records.

The official cited in the California Post report stated that Bill Belichick's daughter-in-law now has two main options: turn herself in, hire an attorney to handle the case, or file a motion to recall the order and show up on the next assigned date if the motion is accepted.

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Steve Belichick is Bill Belichick's second son with his ex-wife, Debby Clarke Belichick. Steve and Jen got married in 2008, and they have several children together. Steve is currently defensive coordinator at North Carolina.

Belichick's other children are his daughter Amanda, the eldest, and his son Brian, the youngest.