Is Aaron Donald's Rams return confirmed? Davante Adams gives big hint as insiders reveal details
Aaron Donald returned to the Rams' training facility for a workout last week to test whether he still has the desire to resume his NFL career.
The biggest uncertainty of the NFL offseason centers on Aaron Donald's future, with only the former Los Angeles Rams star knowing if he'll return.
Donald called time on his career in 2024, but the Rams' blockbuster move to land Myles Garrett last month reignited talk of a potential return.
Now, those theories have gained fresh momentum after a fellow Rams star shared a photo that many fans believe could hint at Donald's return.
Rams WR posts photo with Donald
Rams WR Davante Adams shared a photo of himself with Aaron Donald that appeared to have been taken before a Rams game at SoFi Stadium last season.
The image captured the two stars moments before exchanging a handshake, with Adams captioning the post, “My brudda.”
Donald quickly acknowledged the gesture, reposting it to his own account within minutes with a salute emoji.
Myles Garrett unpacking Donald’s jersey
If that wasn't enough to fuel fans' hopes of a Donald comeback, Myles Garrett added to the speculation a day earlier by posting a photo of an autographed Rams jersey from Donald with the caption, "Unpacking."
Aaron Donald also returned to the Rams' training facility last week for a workout to gauge whether he still had the desire to play.
NFL Insider reveals workout purpose
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, who spoke on The Pat McAfee Show on Monday, the visit was different from the casual appearances Donald has made since retiring. Schefter explained that the workout was meant to test how he would feel physically and mentally after spending time back in the Rams' environment.
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The session has only added to growing belief that a comeback is more than just speculation, with the future Hall of Famer now seriously considering a return to the NFL.
The text that first sparked return hope
The rumors first gained traction after Donald sent a text message to Pat McAfee, admitting that Garrett's arrival had made him reconsider retirement.
"[The Myles Garrett trade] for sure got me thinking," Donald said via text, per The Pat McAfee Show on June 2. "Gotta see if that fire can light back up," he wrote.
Is he really coming out of retirement?
Donald has not made a final decision on whether he will return. His most recent NFL season came in 2023, when he earned his eighth All-Pro selection and 10th Pro Bowl nod, extending his streak of being selected to the Pro Bowl in every season of his career.
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With the majority of major offseason moves now complete, his decision has become one of the NFL's final unresolved storylines.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More