Is Aaron Donald's Rams return confirmed? Davante Adams gives big hint as insiders reveal details

The biggest uncertainty of the NFL offseason centers on Aaron Donald's future, with only the former Los Angeles Rams star knowing if he'll return. Aaron Donald called time on his career in 2024, but the Rams' blockbuster move to land Myles Garrett last month reignited talk of a potential return. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Donald called time on his career in 2024, but the Rams' blockbuster move to land Myles Garrett last month reignited talk of a potential return.

Now, those theories have gained fresh momentum after a fellow Rams star shared a photo that many fans believe could hint at Donald's return.

Rams WR posts photo with Donald Rams WR Davante Adams shared a photo of himself with Aaron Donald that appeared to have been taken before a Rams game at SoFi Stadium last season.

The image captured the two stars moments before exchanging a handshake, with Adams captioning the post, “My brudda.”