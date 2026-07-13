Who is Vinod Khosla, the Indian-origin billionaire buying the NFL team Seattle Seahawks for $9.6 billion?

Indian-born billionaire Vinod Khosla is set to become the controlling owner of the Seattle Seahawks at age 71 after a Khosla family-led group agreed to buy the NFL franchise for a record $9.612 billion. The deal, pending NFL owners’ approval, would mark the most expensive franchise sale in league history. As part of the transaction, the Khosla family will sell its minority stake in the San Francisco 49ers before taking control of the Seahawks.. Vinod Khosla

Who is Vinod Khosla? Born in India, 71-year-old Vinod Khosla studied electrical engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology before moving to the US. He earned a master’s degree in biomedical engineering from Carnegie Mellon University and later completed an MBA at Stanford University after being rejected twice.

Khosla is the founder of Khosla Ventures, one of Silicon Valley’s best-known venture capital firms, and the co-founder of Sun Microsystems. According to Forbes, he has an estimated net worth of $13.8 billion. His venture firm has backed several major technology companies, including OpenAI, DoorDash and Instacart, and was the first venture capital firm to invest in OpenAI.

Growing footprint in the NFL Khosla joined the San Francisco 49ers ownership group in 2025 after purchasing a 3.1% stake in the franchise at a valuation exceeding $8.5 billion. Under NFL rules, that stake will now be sold as the family takes control of the Seahawks. The ownership group includes Vinod Khosla, his wife Neeru Khosla and their son Neal Khosla.