US warns tourists to ‘reconsider travel’ to this popular island country, cites violence

The US State Department has told Americans to think twice before traveling to Madagascar, after raising the island’s risk to “Level 3: Reconsider Travel.” The updated notice, issued on September 27, 2025, cites a rise in violent crime and unrest. Officials say protests are breaking out more often and getting harder to control - posing “serious safety risks” to visitors. U.S. raises Madagascar travel advisory to Level 3, citing violent unrest and rising crime across the island nation(Unsplash)

What the updated Madagascar travel advisory states

The updated advisory notes that demonstrations can erupt without warning and sometimes turn violent. Protesters have been involved in rioting, vandalism, and looting, while police responses “can quickly become violent.”

Officials urged Americans to avoid large gatherings, monitor local news, and stay indoors after dark - when protests are most likely to break out.

Rising criminal activities in Madagascar

Crime remains another major concern in Madagascar. The advisory states rising incidents of armed robbery, assault, and roadside attacks. Local criminal gangs, the Dahalo, frequently clash with security forces, leading to increased violence in southern and western regions.

Travelers are being told not to “walk alone after dark” or “drive between cities at night.” Theft from vehicles, often involving distractions or ruses, is also common in tourist areas. The State Department has also urged travelers to keep passports accessible, avoid showing valuables, and stay alert in crowded or traffic-heavy zones.

Also read: 2026 Social Security COLA to be announced on this date, but will benefits increase?

What US travelers can do

If you are traveling to Madagascar, the government advises enrolling in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP). It alerts travelers and helps U.S. officials locate citizens in case of emergencies. Purchasing travel insurance that covers evacuation and medical needs is also strongly recommended.

Travel advisory levels

Madagascar’s advisory now sits one level below the government’s highest warning, Level 4: Do Not Travel. Level 1 urges normal precautions, Level 2 advises increased caution, while Level 3 means travelers should reconsider visiting altogether.

While Madagascar remains a bucket-list destination for its beaches and wildlife, the US government says safety should come first.

FAQs:

Why did the US issue a new travel warning for Madagascar?

The advisory was updated after a surge in violent protests and rising crime across the island.

What level is Madagascar on the US travel advisory list?

Madagascar is now at Level 3: “Reconsider Travel,” one step below “Do Not Travel.”

What safety risks are mentioned in the warning?

The notice cites armed robberies, road attacks, and riots that can erupt without warning.

What precautions should US travelers take?

Enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP), avoid crowds, and stay indoors at night.