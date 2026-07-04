Khamenei funeral LIVE: Delegations from Saudi, Afghanistan pay tributes; crowd of 20 million expected over 3 days
Khamenei funeral LIVE: Delegations from Saudi Arabia and Afghanistan paid their respects to former Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Meanwhile, Iranian authorities said they expect between 12 and 20 million people to take part in the funeral ceremonies over the next three days.
- 5 Mins agoCrowd of 20 million expected to attend funeral ceremonies
- 24 Mins agoThousands enter funeral venue ahead of processions
- 28 Mins agoIran's Ghalibaf, Araghchi break down in tears during farewell
- 38 Mins agoMojtaba to skip funeral processions due to injuries, says report
- 43 Mins agoIran leaders pay last respects to Khamenei
- 48 Mins agoSlain Iran supreme leader's funeral to go on for days
- 56 Mins agoMillions expected in Tehran for funeral processions
Khamenei funeral LIVE updates: Huge crowds are expected to gather in Tehran on Saturday to pay their final respects to former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as Iran begins six days of funeral ceremonies. Iranian authorities say they expect between 15 and 20 million people to take part in the events in Tehran alone over the next three days....Read More
The funeral ceremonies will commemorate Khamenei, who led the Islamic Republic from 1989 until he was killed at the age of 86 on the first day of the United States and Israeli war with Iran on February 28.
The events are expected to be closely watched for any public appearance by Khamenei's son and successor, Mojtaba Khamenei. He was named Supreme Leader a week after his father's death but has not yet appeared in public.
By Friday evening, hundreds of supporters of the Islamic Republic had already gathered outside Tehran's Grand Mosalla religious complex, waiting for it to open to the public at 6 am local time on Saturday.
Khamenei's funeral to last several days
His body will lie in state at Tehran's Grand Mosalla on Saturday and Sunday. On Monday, it will be taken in a funeral procession through the streets of Tehran before being moved to the Shia seminary city of Qom, about 120 kilometres south of the capital. Funeral ceremonies will continue there on Tuesday.
On Wednesday, Khamenei's body will be taken to Karbala in Iraq, home to the shrine of Imam Hussein, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad, who is regarded by Shia Muslims as a symbol of resistance.
The day also marks the anniversary of the protests against Khamenei's rule, during which thousands of people were killed by security forces.
After the ceremonies in Karbala, Khamenei's body will be taken to Mashhad, Iran's second largest city.
Khamenei to be buried at Imam Reza shrine
Iranian authorities have said Khamenei will be buried at the Imam Reza shrine in Mashhad.
Imam Reza was the eighth Imam in Shia Islam. The shrine attracts millions of pilgrims every year, and a hadith, or saying, says that those who visit it seeking relief from sorrow or forgiveness for their sins will find comfort.
Several prominent Shia clerics have been buried at the shrine, including former Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, who died in a helicopter crash in 2024.
Khamenei funeral LIVE: Crowd of 20 million expected to attend funeral ceremonies
Khamenei funeral LIVE: Huge crowds of Iranians were expected to pay their final respects to supreme leader Ali Khamenei on Saturday at the start of marathon funeral ceremonies intended to serve as a show of strength to the Islamic republic's foes.
Iranian authorities say they anticipate between 15 and 20 million participants in Tehran alone over the next three days for tributes to the man who ran the country for three-and-a-half decades.
Khamenei funeral LIVE: Thousands enter funeral venue ahead of processions
Khamenei funeral LIVE: Thousands of mourners entered Tehran's Grand Mosalla on Saturday for the funeral ceremonies of former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, AFP reported, ahead of the official start of the events.
The main courtyard of the sprawling religious complex was filled with mourners as authorities enforced extensive traffic restrictions across the Iranian capital.
The news agency reported seeing people walking several kilometres to reach the venue.
Khamenei funeral LIVE: Iran's Ghalibaf, Araghchi break down in tears during farewell
Khamenei funeral LIVE: Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi broke down in tears during the farewell ceremony for former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran on Friday.
The emotional scenes unfolded as Iran began mourning ceremonies for the late leader, who was killed in United States and Israeli strikes on February 28 this year.
Khamenei funeral LIVE: Mojtaba to skip funeral processions due to injuries, says report
Khamenei funeral LIVE: Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei suffered serious injuries in the strike that killed his father at the start of the war, including burns to his face and body, as well as leg injuries that required multiple surgeries, NBC News reported, citing three people familiar with the matter.
The report added that Mojtaba will not attend the funeral of his father because of his injuries and ongoing security concerns.
Khamenei funeral LIVE: Iran leaders pay last respects to Khamenei
Khamenei funeral LIVE: Senior Iranian officials on Friday paid their final respects to former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei as the country began a week of funeral ceremonies. Allies and mourners gathered in Tehran, where his body is lying in state.
State television showed Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian paying tribute at Khamenei's coffin on Friday afternoon. Iran parliament speaker and chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf was also present.
Ahmad Vahidi, head of the Revolutionary Guards, the ideological wing of Iran's military, also made his first public appearance since the war began in February.
Khamenei funeral LIVE: Slain Iran supreme leader's funeral to go on for days
Khamenei funeral LIVE: Starting today, Iran will begin several days of funeral ceremonies for former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. His body will be taken in funeral processions across cities in Iran as well as neighbouring Iraq.
Authorities are expected to impose widespread restrictions in Tehran, including road closures, airspace restrictions and the suspension of normal public activities, as mourners gather to honour Khamenei.
Across Tehran, banners bearing images of the late leader's raised fist have been put up, while a large installation in Enghelab Square depicts his clenched fist with what appear to be ballistic missiles in the background.
In his first message to the nation, read out by a state television presenter, Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei said he saw his father's body after his death with his fist raised and clenched.
Khamenei funeral LIVE: Millions expected in Tehran for funeral processions
Khamenei funeral LIVE: Massive crowds are expected to gather in Tehran on Saturday to pay their final respects to former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as Iran begins six days of funeral ceremonies.
Iranian authorities say they expect between 15 and 20 million people to take part in the events in Tehran alone over the next three days.