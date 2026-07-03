Alpha release and review live updates: Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's spy thriller arrives with hope of reviving YRF Spyverse

• A heavy-duty spy thriller, Alpha is directed by Shiv Rawail, best known for his work on the Netflix series, The Railway Men.

• Alpha is connected to the larger YRF Spy Universe through the presence of Anil Kapoor (who was in War 2) and also includes a cameo from Hrithik Roshan, reprising his role as Kabir from the War films

• Alpha has released in theatres on July 3 after a short but eventful two days of advance bookings

• Alpha carried with itself lots of expectations to revive the YRF Spy Universe, which saw a box office bomb in War 2 last year and even Tiger 3 before that was an average performer

• Alpha brings the action to the women with Alia playing Sita, an assassin who has been raised to kill by her baba (Bobby Deol) but she must join forces with Sharvari to take him down after he goes rogue

• The advance bookings for the film opened this week, and the film sold over 90K tickets for the first day alone in India, grossing ₹3 crore